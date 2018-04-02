Pardew joins De Boer, Jewell and McCarthy in Premier League´s managerial hall of shame

Alan Pardew left West Brom by mutual consent on Monday after what was statistically the seventh-worst tenure of a permanent manager in Premier League history.

The 56-year-old was appointed as the replacement for Tony Pulis in November but won just one of his 18 league matches in charge to leave the Baggies 10 points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

Defeat in his final eight games matched the club's worst top-flight run since September 1985 and he leaves with the worst win percentage of any permanent West Brom boss in Premier League history.

As torrid as Pardew's Hawthorns reign was, there are six managers who have worse Premier League records.

Here, we take a closer look through that hall of shame.

1 - Alan Pardew is the first manager in Premier League history to be sacked on Easter Monday. Unholy. pic.twitter.com/YtaUaV1KxB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2018

Frank De Boer – Crystal Palace

Dutch legend De Boer arrived at Selhurst Park to much fanfare, but things did not take long to turn sour. The club started this season with four straight league defeats without scoring, resulting in the shortest managerial reign in Premier League history.

4 - Crystal Palace are the first top-flight team since Preston in 1924/25 to lose their opening four matches without scoring a goal. Flap. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 10, 2017

Paul Jewell - Derby County

Jewell still had six months to salvage Derby's 2007-08 season after taking over from Billy Davies but presided over a truly dismal run of form. The Rams went on to pick up just five points from a potential 72, leading to the lowest points total in Premier League history - just 11.

Mick McCarthy - Sunderland

McCarthy was unable to halt the Black Cats' slide into the Championship after taking over in March 2003 but guided them back into the top flight after two seasons away. His Premier League misery continued, however, and he was sacked in March 2006, departing with a record of just two wins in 37 games.

Terry Connor - Wolves

With Wolves freefalling towards relegation in 2012, the board opted to sack McCarthy and promote assistant Connor to the top job. To say they did not benefit from the new manger boost would be something of an understatement; Connor picked up just four points from 13 games as they went down with a whimper.

Ian Holloway - Crystal Palace

Holloway guided the Eagles to an unlikely promotion after taking over in November 2012 but was soon shown the Selhurst Park door after overseeing seven defeats in his first eight games back in the Premier League.

2 - Ian Holloway won only two of his final 18 league games as Crystal Palace manager (excluding playoff matches). Malaise. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2013

Billy Davies - Derby County

Davies set the wheels in motion for Derby's record-breaking 2007-08 season when they garnered just 11 points. The Scot only oversaw one win in their first 14 games and paid the price with his job in November 2007.