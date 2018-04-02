Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash

Midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been named in Roma's 21-man squad for their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Belgian limped out of Saturday's Serie A clash against Bologna after just 16 minutes, clutching his right thigh.

However, the 29-year-old, who has been a key figure in Eusebio Di Francesco’s midfield this season, has recovered in time to be considered for the visit to Camp Nou.

Winger Cengiz Under, meanwhile, is not in the squad after failing to recover from a knee injury sustained on international duty with Turkey.