Montella not dwelling on Banega suspension for Bayern clash

Sevilla head coach Vincenzo Montella is not dwelling on Ever Banega's suspension for Tuesday's Champions League visit of Bayern Munich.

Banega has been arguably Sevilla's most impressive player so far this term following his return from Inter in pre-season.

The Argentina international played a vital role in Sevilla's defeat of Manchester United in the last round of the competition, as he and Steven N'Zonzi dominated Jose Mourinho's midfield in both legs.

But his yellow card in the fifth minute at Old Trafford for a cynical foul on Alexis Sanchez means he will be unable to feature at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, dealing Montella a significant blow.

"Banega is a player with certain characteristics," the Italian told a pre-match news conference.

"But he is out and, I'm sorry, but it's a situation that we cannot change. I am convinced that the player who replaces him will do well."

Furthermore, the absence of Banega sees Sevilla lose a player in an area of the pitch that Montella thinks could be key, given his admiration for Arturo Vidal.

"Vidal is a fantastic player," the Italian coach said. "He's a player with a great temperament, able to score goals and I think he is a very complete player."

Although Wissam Ben Yedder scored the two crucial goals against United in the last round, Luis Muriel – who scored in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Barcelona – looks set to start once again.

The Colombian has often drawn criticism this season for his lack of killer instinct in front of goal and Montella accepts it is something he needs to improve upon.

"Muriel is a player who has grown a lot in recent seasons," Montella said.

"But it's true, he just needs to improve in the opponent's area, that's all he needs to do."