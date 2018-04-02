Related

Article

Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi

2 April 2018 14:30

Gonzalo Higuain needs to take inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo's "inner strength", according to former Juventus player Alessio Tacchinardi.

The two superstars come face-to-face on Tuesday as Real Madrid travel to Italy to face the Bianconeri in a mouth-watering Champions League quarter-final clash.

Higuain was part of Argentina's humiliating 6-1 friendly defeat to Spain last week and Tacchinardi – who played for the club between 1994 and 2007 – is concerned that he does not have the same mental toughness as his Portuguese counterpart to deal with such a setback.

Speaking to Omnisport, Tacchinardi said: "When you are getting closer to the World Cup, some bad performances can rock you a bit. Higuain lost 6-1 versus Spain and had to bear the media pressure from Argentina.

"My feeling is that Higuain needs more inner strength to bounce back from such a defeat than Ronaldo.

"Cristiano is European Champion and he already got the monkey off his back.

"Higuain hasn't and is the target of a storm. He has to be strong and prove the result is in the past."

Sponsored links

Monday 2 April

15:43 Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash
14:30 Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
13:31 Pardew´s West Brom departure equals Premier League record
12:41 Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms
12:03 Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
11:50 Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
10:48 Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
09:46 Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
09:01 Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
09:00 Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
09:00 Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
03:09 Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
01:59 Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
01:39 Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
00:34 Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge

Sunday 1 April

23:30 Guardiola working on plans to halt ´almost unstoppable´ Salah and Liverpool
23:30 Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
22:42 Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Gameiro keeps faint title hopes alive
21:16 Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
20:15 Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
19:41 Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
18:54 Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
18:01 Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
18:00 Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
17:41 Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
17:24 Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
16:46 Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
16:33 Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
16:30 Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
16:07 Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
15:36 VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
14:50 Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
14:28 Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
14:07 The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
13:09 Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
11:25 Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
10:04 Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
06:14 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
05:15 Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
03:40 Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
03:10 I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
01:43 Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
01:42 Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
01:40 Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
00:50 Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
00:29 Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
00:00 Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain

Saturday 31 March

23:57 MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact
23:33 Ibrahimovic marks MLS debut with match-winning double
22:58 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Monaco 0: Cavani double seals Coupe de la Ligue glory
22:48 Juventus 3 AC Milan 1: Clinical champions pounce on Napoli slip-up
22:39 Sevilla 2 Barcelona 2: Messi rescues leaders with late late show
22:31 Stoger, Schurrle make no excuses for Der Klassiker defeat
21:28 Tuchel has signed with another club - Ex-Dortmund boss out of Bayern contention
21:10 It will be lively and spicy - Kompany desperate to win title in Manchester derby
21:04 Guardiola joyous as Man City bandwagon rolls on
20:54 Championship Review: Birmingham move out of the drop zone
20:42 Puel rues ´harsh´ Ndidi red card in Leicester´s win at Brighton
20:39 Manchester United´s first half was perfect, says Mourinho
20:33 Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 3: Benzema scores on 400th appearance
20:30 Bayern Munich 6 Borussia Dortmund 0: Lewandowski nets three as Bundesliga leaders run riot
20:25 Guardiola´s latest landmark might not impress Mourinho
20:25 Ibrahimovic starts Galaxy stint on the bench
20:21 Everton 1 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s men one win away from title
20:07 Sassuolo 1 Napoli 1: Sarri´s men hand Juventus chance to extend lead
19:57 Hughes slams woeful Southampton after West Ham defeat
19:41 Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half
19:41 Liverpool ´are on fire´ ahead of City clash, says Klopp
19:37 Pardew questions West Brom´s meek mentality
19:28 Tearful Nacho limps out of Las Palmas-Real Madrid game
19:19 Benitez hails valuable win as Newcastle edge closer to 40-point target
19:14 Arnautovic hails Hammers unity
19:03 Lukaku hails ´dream´ 100th Premier League goal - but trophies remain real target
18:53 Spalletti: Inter´s problems have not been solved
18:47 Klopp hits 100! Liverpool manager´s Premier League landmark in Opta numbers
18:36 It is like Groundhog Day - Hodgson laments missed chances in Liverpool loss
18:19 Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations
18:04 Watford 2 Bournemouth 2: Defoe denies Watford in stoppage time
18:02 Newcastle United 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Perez winner extends unbeaten home run
17:59 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2: Iborra & Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays p
17:54 West Ham 3 Southampton 0: Arnautovic gets London Stadium smiling again
17:53 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0: Lukaku joins Premier League 100 club
17:53 West Brom 1 Burnley 2: Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on
17:08 Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up ´dirty three points´
17:04 Inter 3 Verona 0: Icardi at the double in San Siro triumph
16:43 Young but not quick - Lukaku´s 100 Premier League goals in Opta numbers
16:30 Russian club makes 10,000km trip for league game, leaves with 0-0 draw
16:20 Lukaku scores 100th Premier League goal
15:41 324 seconds of pain – Lallana´s injury curse continues as sub is subbed
15:29 Pogba starts after three Man United games on the bench
15:23 Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner
15:20 Atletico Madrid boss Simeone dismisses Dybala rumours
14:49 Gibson to leave Sunderland following suspension
14:01 A-League Review: Brisbane in control after Western Sydney slip up
13:57 Roma suffer Nainggolan injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
13:00 I love Neymar, but it´s tough to beat Ronaldo´s numbers – Mijatovic
11:08 He only had positive things to say - Ibrahimovic asked Beckham about MLS switch
10:16 Mourinho happy with his forward options at Manchester United
09:10 Henderson to remain Liverpool captain, says Klopp
06:10 The lion is hungry – Ibrahimovic eager for MLS success
04:25 Toronto 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Altidore brace lifts champions
02:13 Ask him what he thinks – Mourinho tells Pogba to explain form slump
01:28 Chelsea send ´love and support´ to Wilkins
00:47 Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return
00:21 Flamini: I don´t have €30billion in my bank account

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 30 +54 78
2 Napoli 30 +44 74
3 Roma 30 +26 60
4 Internazionale 29 +29 58
5 Lazio 30 +34 57
6 Milan 29 +7 50
7 Atalanta 29 +14 47
8 Fiorentina 29 +7 44
9 Sampdoria 29 +3 44
10 Torino 29 +4 39
11 Bologna 30 -7 35
12 Udinese 29 -6 33
13 Genoa 29 -8 31
14 Cagliari 29 -21 29
15 Chievo 29 -21 28
16 Sassuolo 29 -30 28
17 SPAL 30 -22 26
18 Crotone 29 -25 24
19 Hellas Verona 29 -34 22
20 Benevento 29 -48 10

Facebook

18+ GambleAware