Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time

Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg between Juventus and Real Madrid pits two of Europe's most in-form elite forwards against one another.
Both Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have had to battle through some tricky patches this season, but now look close to their best ahead of the match in Turin.
Who is most likely to be the hero? With the help of Opta, we preview a fascinating showdown...
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in his last nine #UCL games, equalling Ruud van Nistelrooy's record.— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 1, 2018
Will he become the first to reach double figures at Juventus on Tuesday? pic.twitter.com/LkgFkGLIN7
WRETCHED RUNS IN THE PAST
Each of these forwards has had to overcome criticism this season to get back to the standards we have come to expect.
Ronaldo's form in the Champions League has been exceptional – he has scored in every game this season, and 12 times in total – but he managed only four goals in LaLiga before January 21.
Dybala, meanwhile, hit 10 goals in the opening six rounds of Serie A, but only netted a further four league goals between the end of September and the beginning of March.
Those tough spells seem to be long forgotten. Aside from scoring three times in the two last-16 legs against Paris Saint-Germain, Ronaldo has 18 goals and three assists from his last nine league appearances.
Dybala ended his long wait for a European goal with the decisive second in the 2-1 win over Tottenham at Wembley and has directly contributed to five goals in Juve's last five league matches.
Double vision or Dybala vision?— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 12 March 2018
Watch the full @PauDybala_JR video @Dugout! https://t.co/hyhgvexuKy pic.twitter.com/xM0ScEOmeQ
RON HAS THE CONTINENTAL EDGE
Nobody has scored more Champions League goals than Ronaldo (117) and he is a cut above the rest when it comes to this season, too.
The 33-year-old's 12 goals in the 2017-18 tournament have come in 720 minutes of action, giving him an average of a goal every hour. Those 12 have come from 59 shots, representing a ruthless conversion rate of 20.3 per cent.
Ronaldo is even outstripping his own expected goals tally, which stands at 11.08, and just 8.7 when penalties are excluded.
Dybala has found life harder in Europe. His excellent strike against Spurs was his first in the Champions League since last year's quarter-final first leg against Barcelona, and his only goal from 595 minutes of action and 29 shots this term, putting his conversion rate at 3.5 per cent.
His expected goals figure reflects these struggles, too, standing at a lowly 2.6.
100 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in #UCL history to score 100 goals for the same club. Love. pic.twitter.com/LgpeBVYSTV— OptaJose (@OptaJose) 14 February 2018
'IL GLADIATORE' HAS PLENTY OF WEAPONS
Ronaldo has two assists in the Champions League this season, while Dybala has none, but that does not quite reflect the Argentine's all-round threat in attack.
The 24-year-old has created 19 chances for his team-mates in the competition this season, nine more than Ronaldo, despite having played 125 fewer minutes.
He showcased both facets of his game in the 3-1 weekend win over AC Milan, too, rifling home a brilliant opening goal and setting up Sami Khedira for the crucial third late on.
With strike partner Gonzalo Higuain scoring three in the two legs against Spurs, Dybala might not need to wear his own shooting boots to inspire Juve to the semi-finals.
|Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
|Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
|Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
|Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
|Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
|Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
|Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
|Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
|Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
|Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
|Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge
|Guardiola working on plans to halt ´almost unstoppable´ Salah and Liverpool
|Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
|Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Gameiro keeps faint title hopes alive
|Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
|Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
|Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
|Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
|Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
|Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
|Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
|Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
|Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
|Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
|Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
|Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
|VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
|Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
|Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
|The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
|Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
|Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
|Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
|Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
|Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
|I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
|Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
|Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
|Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
|Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
|Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
|Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain
|MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact
|Ibrahimovic marks MLS debut with match-winning double
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Monaco 0: Cavani double seals Coupe de la Ligue glory
|Juventus 3 AC Milan 1: Clinical champions pounce on Napoli slip-up
|Sevilla 2 Barcelona 2: Messi rescues leaders with late late show
|Stoger, Schurrle make no excuses for Der Klassiker defeat
|Tuchel has signed with another club - Ex-Dortmund boss out of Bayern contention
|It will be lively and spicy - Kompany desperate to win title in Manchester derby
|Guardiola joyous as Man City bandwagon rolls on
|Championship Review: Birmingham move out of the drop zone
|Puel rues ´harsh´ Ndidi red card in Leicester´s win at Brighton
|Manchester United´s first half was perfect, says Mourinho
|Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 3: Benzema scores on 400th appearance
|Bayern Munich 6 Borussia Dortmund 0: Lewandowski nets three as Bundesliga leaders run riot
|Guardiola´s latest landmark might not impress Mourinho
|Ibrahimovic starts Galaxy stint on the bench
|Everton 1 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s men one win away from title
|Sassuolo 1 Napoli 1: Sarri´s men hand Juventus chance to extend lead
|Hughes slams woeful Southampton after West Ham defeat
|Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half
|Liverpool ´are on fire´ ahead of City clash, says Klopp
|Pardew questions West Brom´s meek mentality
|Tearful Nacho limps out of Las Palmas-Real Madrid game
|Benitez hails valuable win as Newcastle edge closer to 40-point target
|Arnautovic hails Hammers unity
|Lukaku hails ´dream´ 100th Premier League goal - but trophies remain real target
|Spalletti: Inter´s problems have not been solved
|Klopp hits 100! Liverpool manager´s Premier League landmark in Opta numbers
|It is like Groundhog Day - Hodgson laments missed chances in Liverpool loss
|Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations
|Watford 2 Bournemouth 2: Defoe denies Watford in stoppage time
|Newcastle United 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Perez winner extends unbeaten home run
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2: Iborra & Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays p
|West Ham 3 Southampton 0: Arnautovic gets London Stadium smiling again
|Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0: Lukaku joins Premier League 100 club
|West Brom 1 Burnley 2: Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on
|Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up ´dirty three points´
|Inter 3 Verona 0: Icardi at the double in San Siro triumph
|Young but not quick - Lukaku´s 100 Premier League goals in Opta numbers
|Russian club makes 10,000km trip for league game, leaves with 0-0 draw
|Lukaku scores 100th Premier League goal
|324 seconds of pain – Lallana´s injury curse continues as sub is subbed
|Pogba starts after three Man United games on the bench
|Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner
|Atletico Madrid boss Simeone dismisses Dybala rumours
|Gibson to leave Sunderland following suspension
|A-League Review: Brisbane in control after Western Sydney slip up
|Roma suffer Nainggolan injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
|I love Neymar, but it´s tough to beat Ronaldo´s numbers – Mijatovic
|He only had positive things to say - Ibrahimovic asked Beckham about MLS switch
|Mourinho happy with his forward options at Manchester United
|Henderson to remain Liverpool captain, says Klopp
|The lion is hungry – Ibrahimovic eager for MLS success
|Toronto 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Altidore brace lifts champions
|Ask him what he thinks – Mourinho tells Pogba to explain form slump
|Chelsea send ´love and support´ to Wilkins
|Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return
|Flamini: I don´t have €30billion in my bank account