Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli

Antonio Conte cannot wait to leave Chelsea due to transfers, according to former manager and team-mate Gianluca Vialli.
Conte's future was cast into further doubt following Sunday's shock 3-1 loss at home to Tottenham in the Premier League – a major blow to Chelsea's Champions League hopes.
The 48-year-old, who guided Chelsea to Premier League glory last season, has been critical of the team's transfer policy this term as the Blues struggle to reach the heights of 2016-17.
"Conte can't wait to leave Chelsea," ex-Chelsea boss and former Juventus striker Vialli told Sky Sport Italia.
"He can't stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him.
"The truth is, Chelsea would like a manager who is more of a club man."
Conte has been linked with a return to Italy, who are looking for a new head coach after Gian Piero Ventura's departure following the country's failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also emerged as a possible destination amid uncertainty over Unai Emery's future.
"Whether it's the Nazionale or Paris Saint-Germain, he'll find a place where he can start winning something important again," Vialli said. "There will be a queue of contracts for him to sign."
|Guardiola working on plans to halt ´almost unstoppable´ Salah and Liverpool
|Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
|Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Gameiro keeps faint title hopes alive
|Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
|Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
|Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
|Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
|Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
|Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
|Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
|Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
|Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
|Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
|Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
|Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
|VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
|Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
|Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
|The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
|Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
|Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
|Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
|Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
|Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
|I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
|Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
|Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
|Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
|Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
|Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
|Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain
|MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact
|Ibrahimovic marks MLS debut with match-winning double
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Monaco 0: Cavani double seals Coupe de la Ligue glory
|Juventus 3 AC Milan 1: Clinical champions pounce on Napoli slip-up
|Sevilla 2 Barcelona 2: Messi rescues leaders with late late show
|Stoger, Schurrle make no excuses for Der Klassiker defeat
|Tuchel has signed with another club - Ex-Dortmund boss out of Bayern contention
|It will be lively and spicy - Kompany desperate to win title in Manchester derby
|Guardiola joyous as Man City bandwagon rolls on
|Championship Review: Birmingham move out of the drop zone
|Puel rues ´harsh´ Ndidi red card in Leicester´s win at Brighton
|Manchester United´s first half was perfect, says Mourinho
|Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 3: Benzema scores on 400th appearance
|Bayern Munich 6 Borussia Dortmund 0: Lewandowski nets three as Bundesliga leaders run riot
|Guardiola´s latest landmark might not impress Mourinho
|Ibrahimovic starts Galaxy stint on the bench
|Everton 1 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s men one win away from title
|Sassuolo 1 Napoli 1: Sarri´s men hand Juventus chance to extend lead
|Hughes slams woeful Southampton after West Ham defeat
|Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half
|Liverpool ´are on fire´ ahead of City clash, says Klopp
|Pardew questions West Brom´s meek mentality
|Tearful Nacho limps out of Las Palmas-Real Madrid game
|Benitez hails valuable win as Newcastle edge closer to 40-point target
|Arnautovic hails Hammers unity
|Lukaku hails ´dream´ 100th Premier League goal - but trophies remain real target
|Spalletti: Inter´s problems have not been solved
|Klopp hits 100! Liverpool manager´s Premier League landmark in Opta numbers
|It is like Groundhog Day - Hodgson laments missed chances in Liverpool loss
|Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations
|Watford 2 Bournemouth 2: Defoe denies Watford in stoppage time
|Newcastle United 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Perez winner extends unbeaten home run
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2: Iborra & Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays p
|West Ham 3 Southampton 0: Arnautovic gets London Stadium smiling again
|Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0: Lukaku joins Premier League 100 club
|West Brom 1 Burnley 2: Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on
|Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up ´dirty three points´
|Inter 3 Verona 0: Icardi at the double in San Siro triumph
|Young but not quick - Lukaku´s 100 Premier League goals in Opta numbers
|Russian club makes 10,000km trip for league game, leaves with 0-0 draw
|Lukaku scores 100th Premier League goal
|324 seconds of pain – Lallana´s injury curse continues as sub is subbed
|Pogba starts after three Man United games on the bench
|Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner
|Atletico Madrid boss Simeone dismisses Dybala rumours
|Gibson to leave Sunderland following suspension
|A-League Review: Brisbane in control after Western Sydney slip up
|Roma suffer Nainggolan injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
|I love Neymar, but it´s tough to beat Ronaldo´s numbers – Mijatovic
|He only had positive things to say - Ibrahimovic asked Beckham about MLS switch
|Mourinho happy with his forward options at Manchester United
|Henderson to remain Liverpool captain, says Klopp
|The lion is hungry – Ibrahimovic eager for MLS success
|Toronto 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Altidore brace lifts champions
|Ask him what he thinks – Mourinho tells Pogba to explain form slump
|Chelsea send ´love and support´ to Wilkins
|Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return
|Flamini: I don´t have €30billion in my bank account