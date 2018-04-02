Related

Article

Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli

2 April 2018 03:09

Antonio Conte cannot wait to leave Chelsea due to transfers, according to former manager and team-mate Gianluca Vialli.

Conte's future was cast into further doubt following Sunday's shock 3-1 loss at home to Tottenham in the Premier League – a major blow to Chelsea's Champions League hopes.

The 48-year-old, who guided Chelsea to Premier League glory last season, has been critical of the team's transfer policy this term as the Blues struggle to reach the heights of 2016-17.

"Conte can't wait to leave Chelsea," ex-Chelsea boss and former Juventus striker Vialli told Sky Sport Italia.

"He can't stand that they sell or buy players without consulting him.

"The truth is, Chelsea would like a manager who is more of a club man."

Conte has been linked with a return to Italy, who are looking for a new head coach after Gian Piero Ventura's departure following the country's failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have also emerged as a possible destination amid uncertainty over Unai Emery's future.

"Whether it's the Nazionale or Paris Saint-Germain, he'll find a place where he can start winning something important again," Vialli said. "There will be a queue of contracts for him to sign."

 

Sponsored links

Monday 2 April

03:09 Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
01:59 Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
01:39 Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
00:34 Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge

Sunday 1 April

23:30 Guardiola working on plans to halt ´almost unstoppable´ Salah and Liverpool
23:30 Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
22:42 Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Gameiro keeps faint title hopes alive
21:16 Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
20:15 Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
19:41 Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
18:54 Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
18:01 Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
18:00 Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
17:41 Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
17:24 Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
16:46 Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
16:33 Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
16:30 Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
16:07 Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
15:36 VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
14:50 Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
14:28 Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
14:07 The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
13:09 Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
11:25 Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
10:04 Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
06:14 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
05:15 Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
03:40 Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
03:10 I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
01:43 Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
01:42 Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
01:40 Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
00:50 Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
00:29 Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
00:00 Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain

Saturday 31 March

23:57 MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact
23:33 Ibrahimovic marks MLS debut with match-winning double
22:58 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Monaco 0: Cavani double seals Coupe de la Ligue glory
22:48 Juventus 3 AC Milan 1: Clinical champions pounce on Napoli slip-up
22:39 Sevilla 2 Barcelona 2: Messi rescues leaders with late late show
22:31 Stoger, Schurrle make no excuses for Der Klassiker defeat
21:28 Tuchel has signed with another club - Ex-Dortmund boss out of Bayern contention
21:10 It will be lively and spicy - Kompany desperate to win title in Manchester derby
21:04 Guardiola joyous as Man City bandwagon rolls on
20:54 Championship Review: Birmingham move out of the drop zone
20:42 Puel rues ´harsh´ Ndidi red card in Leicester´s win at Brighton
20:39 Manchester United´s first half was perfect, says Mourinho
20:33 Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 3: Benzema scores on 400th appearance
20:30 Bayern Munich 6 Borussia Dortmund 0: Lewandowski nets three as Bundesliga leaders run riot
20:25 Guardiola´s latest landmark might not impress Mourinho
20:25 Ibrahimovic starts Galaxy stint on the bench
20:21 Everton 1 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s men one win away from title
20:07 Sassuolo 1 Napoli 1: Sarri´s men hand Juventus chance to extend lead
19:57 Hughes slams woeful Southampton after West Ham defeat
19:41 Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half
19:41 Liverpool ´are on fire´ ahead of City clash, says Klopp
19:37 Pardew questions West Brom´s meek mentality
19:28 Tearful Nacho limps out of Las Palmas-Real Madrid game
19:19 Benitez hails valuable win as Newcastle edge closer to 40-point target
19:14 Arnautovic hails Hammers unity
19:03 Lukaku hails ´dream´ 100th Premier League goal - but trophies remain real target
18:53 Spalletti: Inter´s problems have not been solved
18:47 Klopp hits 100! Liverpool manager´s Premier League landmark in Opta numbers
18:36 It is like Groundhog Day - Hodgson laments missed chances in Liverpool loss
18:19 Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations
18:04 Watford 2 Bournemouth 2: Defoe denies Watford in stoppage time
18:02 Newcastle United 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Perez winner extends unbeaten home run
17:59 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2: Iborra & Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays p
17:54 West Ham 3 Southampton 0: Arnautovic gets London Stadium smiling again
17:53 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0: Lukaku joins Premier League 100 club
17:53 West Brom 1 Burnley 2: Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on
17:08 Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up ´dirty three points´
17:04 Inter 3 Verona 0: Icardi at the double in San Siro triumph
16:43 Young but not quick - Lukaku´s 100 Premier League goals in Opta numbers
16:30 Russian club makes 10,000km trip for league game, leaves with 0-0 draw
16:20 Lukaku scores 100th Premier League goal
15:41 324 seconds of pain – Lallana´s injury curse continues as sub is subbed
15:29 Pogba starts after three Man United games on the bench
15:23 Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner
15:20 Atletico Madrid boss Simeone dismisses Dybala rumours
14:49 Gibson to leave Sunderland following suspension
14:01 A-League Review: Brisbane in control after Western Sydney slip up
13:57 Roma suffer Nainggolan injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
13:00 I love Neymar, but it´s tough to beat Ronaldo´s numbers – Mijatovic
11:08 He only had positive things to say - Ibrahimovic asked Beckham about MLS switch
10:16 Mourinho happy with his forward options at Manchester United
09:10 Henderson to remain Liverpool captain, says Klopp
06:10 The lion is hungry – Ibrahimovic eager for MLS success
04:25 Toronto 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Altidore brace lifts champions
02:13 Ask him what he thinks – Mourinho tells Pogba to explain form slump
01:28 Chelsea send ´love and support´ to Wilkins
00:47 Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return
00:21 Flamini: I don´t have €30billion in my bank account

Facebook

18+ GambleAware