Related

Article

Chiellini does not expect to stop Ronaldo scoring

2 April 2018 23:54

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini admits he does not expect to stop Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

The Real Madrid forward has scored 12 goals in his eight appearances in the competition this season and has been on the scoresheet at least once in every match since last year's final.

Chiellini thinks it is safe to assume the 33-year-old will find the net against any team, but he hopes the fine margins of Juve's clash with the holders in Turin will favour the Italians.

"Ronaldo will always score against everyone," said Chiellini. "Real are more than just him but, over the years, he has played amazingly well and made the difference.

"Thinking about stopping him is presumptuous, it will also take luck. The difference between winning and losing will be marginal."

Juve met Madrid in last season's final in Cardiff, where they suffered a 4-1 defeat, with Ronaldo scoring twice.

Chiellini insists his side are not motivated by revenge, though, and is confident they can achieve a more favourable result over a two-legged tie.

"The tie will be different from Cardiff as you play two games, not one," he said. "The personnel has changed a bit here, while most of their squad is still the same.

"We have to keep calm and show our quality. We will have to be aware as Real are able to make you think you are in the ascendency, but they can then hurt you quickly.

"There is a lot of respect for Real Madrid, but it doesn't mean we can't beat them. Revenge will not be on our minds. We have positive and negative memories of Cardiff, along with everyone else.

"If you want to reach the Champions League final, you have to play the big teams like Real Madrid. Apart from the match in Cardiff, we also have good memories of playing Real and playing against the best teams always gives you a great incentive."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 3 April

02:37 Casillas tastes defeat in 1000th match
02:08 I can´t be compared with Salah, says De Bruyne

Monday 2 April

23:54 Chiellini does not expect to stop Ronaldo scoring
23:17 Championship Review: Sunderland slip further towards drop, Bristol City suffer play-off blow
22:41 AFC Champions League Review: Al Sadd reach last 16 as Al Hilal crash out
21:13 Juventus have learnt from Champions League final defeat - Allegri
20:17 Heynckes rubbishes Bayern´s Spanish curse
19:52 Zidane warns Real Madrid: Cardiff win will make no difference
19:31 Real Madrid just as strong with Isco or Bale, says Modric
18:25 No chance! Heynckes tells Real Madrid to forget Lewandowski
18:20 Pardew joins De Boer, Jewell and McCarthy in Premier League´s managerial hall of shame
17:24 Bayern in ´no hurry´ to strike permanent James deal
16:07 Busquets returns to Barcelona training
15:56 Montella not dwelling on Banega suspension for Bayern clash
15:43 Nainggolan named in Roma squad for Barca clash
14:30 Higuain should learn from Ronaldo - Tacchinardi
13:31 Pardew´s West Brom departure equals Premier League record
12:41 Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms
12:03 Buffon braced for Ronaldo challenge
11:50 Nacho in Real Madrid squad after ending Las Palmas game in tears
10:48 Sevilla ´as good as´ Barcelona and Real Madrid, Javi Martinez warns Bayern
09:46 Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate Tacchinardi
09:01 Winning title against Man United would be ´wonderful´ – De Bruyne
09:00 Dybala v Ronaldo: Juventus and Real Madrid stars hitting top form at the right time
09:00 Sevilla v Bayern Munich: The match that began Maradona´s ill-fated Spain return
03:09 Conte can´t wait to leave Chelsea, claims Vialli
01:59 Defoe: I can win World Cup for England
01:39 Umtiti ´very happy´ at Barcelona amid Manchester United links
00:34 Messi is the decisive factor – Simeone doubts late LaLiga title challenge

Sunday 1 April

23:30 Guardiola working on plans to halt ´almost unstoppable´ Salah and Liverpool
23:30 Mourinho: United deserve second place, no matter what critics think
22:42 Atletico Madrid 1 Deportivo La Coruna 0: Gameiro keeps faint title hopes alive
21:16 Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
20:15 Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
19:41 Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
18:54 Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
18:01 Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
18:00 Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
17:41 Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
17:24 Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
16:46 Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
16:33 Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
16:30 Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
16:07 Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
15:36 VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
14:50 Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
14:28 Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
14:07 The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
13:09 Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
11:25 Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
10:04 Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
06:14 MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
05:15 Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
03:40 Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
03:10 I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
01:43 Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
01:42 Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
01:40 Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
00:50 Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
00:29 Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
00:00 Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain

Facebook

18+ GambleAware