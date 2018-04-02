Pardew leaves West Brom as relegation looms

West Brom have announced head coach Alan Pardew has left by "mutual consent", with the Premier League's bottom side 10 points adrift of safety.

Pardew's departure was confirmed on Monday following a 2-1 defeat at Burnley two days earlier, goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood sinking the Baggies.

The Englishman was appointed as the replacement for Tony Pulis in November, but was unable to turn around the club's fortunes.

During Pardew's four-month reign, West Brom won a single Premier League game, a 2-0 success at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

A run of eight successive league losses proved enough for West Brom to part company with the former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace manager.

The 56-year-old also oversaw an embarrassing episode for the club, with senior players including Jonny Evans, Gareth Barry and England midfielder Jake Livermore apologising following an alleged incident involving a taxi during a training camp in Barcelona.

Pardew leaves with just six games left of the season and at a time when relegation to the Championship appears a formality.

John Carver, Pardew's assistant, has also departed and first-team coach Darren Moore has been placed in charge on an interim basis.

A statement released by West Brom read: "West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties.

"Assistant head coach John Carver will also be leaving. The club would like to thank Alan and John for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavours."