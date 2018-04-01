Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho

Paul Pogba has no problem with Jose Mourinho and insists it is too early to talk about leaving Manchester United despite failing to nail down a place in the starting XI of late.
Having struggled for form, Pogba has been in and out of the United team, his start in Saturday's 2-0 win over Swansea City ending a run of three successive games on the bench.
Mourinho recently deflected questions about Pogba's performances, instructing media to ask the France international about the subject.
Quizzed on his situation, Pogba, who re-joined United from Juventus for a then world-record £89million in August 2016, told Telefoot: "There is no problem with Mourinho.
"It's not me who makes the team. Ask the coach if you want to know why I play less. I respect his choices.
"It's true, it never happened to me [being left on the bench], it can strengthen me. You have to go through these periods to make you stronger.
"It's too early to talk about a departure from United, the situation can change."
Who’s happy with our win today?— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 31, 2018
@ManUtd #mufc #heretocreate pic.twitter.com/UqEOtpmkOJ
Pogba has previously spoken of his desire to play with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, but has no plans to seek a move to Barcelona, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.
"Neymar? I said I dreamed of playing with him, Messi or Cristiano, that doesn't mean that I want to go to clubs," he explained.
Pogba will look to put a difficult season for his club behind him and help France to World Cup glory in Russia, Les Bleus long since installed as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.
But Pogba is not getting complacent, adding: "We have the potential, the players to win the World Cup.
"We have a great team, we still have to work because against less strong teams, we had more trouble. It's not because we are the French team that we will win every game."
