Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus

AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso criticised Hakan Calhanoglu for perceived petulance in Saturday's costly 3-1 loss to Juventus at Allianz Stadium.

Turkey international Calhanoglu delivered the corner for Leonardo Bonucci's first-half equaliser and was later denied by the crossbar with a blockbusting strike from distance.

But his performance clearly failed to satisfy Gattuso, who accused the attacker of being at fault for Juve's crucial second, scored by Juan Cuadrado in the 79th minute.

The Rossoneri boss withdrew the 24-year-old immediately after the goal as the hosts went on to add another through Sami Khedira.

"I got angry with Calhanoglu at one point because when he loses the ball he starts arguing. I don't like to see that," Gattuso told Mediaset Premium.

"He looks at the ground and starts shouting at his team-mates.

"If he just lifted his butt off the ground and got running after the ball to win it back, we wouldn't concede the second goal."

It's a bitter result but we're proud of you, boys! You fought well and we deserved more! Now let's give it our all against Inter! #weareacmilan

Un risultato amaro ma siamo fieri di voi! Avete combattuto e meritavamo di più! Adesso testa a #MilanInter #weareateam pic.twitter.com/V8ZnE0netl — AC Milan (@acmilan) March 31, 2018

Milan defied pre-match expectations in regularly outplaying the champions, only to be left eight points adrift of fourth-placed Inter.

Gattuso took little comfort in a largely promising display.

"It was a good performance but I can't be satisfied with that when all that remains is the 3-1 result in the record books," he said.

"Nobody will remember the performance. It burns, I can't stand here and smile or pretend I'm happy with just playing well.

"It burns me and it has to burn everyone, otherwise nobody will become a champion if they're content with this."