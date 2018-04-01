Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse

Christian Eriksen's stunning strike and a Dele Alli double delivered Tottenham their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1990 as they dealt Chelsea's Champions League hopes a hammer blow with a 3-1 Premier League victory.
Spurs went into the contest five points clear of their hosts in the race for Champions League qualification and looking to end a hoodoo that stretched back to the pre-Premier League era.
It looked unlikely that they would do so when Alvaro Morata pounced on a goalkeeping error from Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris to head Chelsea ahead with his first Premier League goal of 2018.
But a wonderful long-range leveller from Eriksen on the stroke of half-time proved the turning point in a contest that left Antonio Conte under yet more pressure.
Tottenham dictated matters in the second half and two goals in the space of five minutes from Alli, making his 100th Premier League appearance, ensured the end of their long wait for a win in west London.
Alli brilliantly took his first in the 62nd minute to make it 2-1 and then profited from some poor Chelsea defending to effectively wrap things up, Tottenham's day capped off by the return of Harry Kane from an ankle injury as they moved eight points clear of the Blues with seven games to play.
62 - @dele_official latches on to a wonderful pass from @ericdier and keeps his cool to finish in front of the travelling fans!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 1, 2018
#CFC 1-2 #THFC :white_circle: pic.twitter.com/b5w0s9tsnb
After a subdued start Chelsea sprung into life when Willian fired a fierce low effort that took a deflection only to be beaten away by Lloris following a well-worked counter from the hosts.
Marcos Alonso then confidently converted from N'Golo Kante's clever lofted ball into the box but was correctly flagged for offside.
Mauricio Pochettino's side – unbeaten in the league since December – failed to heed those warnings, though, and after Victor Moses forced Lloris into action once more, the same player created the opening goal with a helping hand from the Spurs keeper.
Lloris left his line to claim a Moses cross from the right but failed to do so, allowing Morata to rise and nod into the unguarded net.
An ambitious long-range effort from Eriksen dealt with by an off-balance Willy Caballero looked like being Spurs' sole response of the half, but instead it served as the pre-cursor for the stunning leveller that followed.
Lloris somewhat redeemed himself by keeping out an arrowing low strike from Alonso and Eriksen then restored parity in remarkable fashion. The Denmark international again let fly from long distance but this time produced a high and swerving shot that dipped under the crossbar beyond a helpless Caballero.
16 - Christian Eriksen has scored 16 goals from outside the box since his league debut in September 2013; the most of any current player in the Premier League. Laser. pic.twitter.com/I6xhxG3lQS— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 1, 2018
Tottenham had rarely been in the ascendancy prior to the equaliser but it was the visitors who controlled matters after the restart, and Son Heung-min's curling effort drew a fine diving save from Caballero, who could do little as Alli completed the turnaround.
Alli controlled Eric Dier's marvellous ball over the top with a sublime first touch and produced a finish to match as he lifted the ball over Caballero and in off the post.
Four minutes later Alli doubled his tally and Tottenham's advantage with his first Premier League brace since January 2017.
Eriksen was to the fore as his first-time pass played in Son down the right and, though the South Korea international was twice denied by Caballero, a comedy of errors in the Chelsea defence presented Alli with the chance to slot in from point-blank range.
Chelsea huffed and puffed with little reward as they sought a response before Kane somewhat surprisingly entered the fray despite the away side's measure of command.
Tottenham's talisman had no opportunity to mark his comeback with a goal while Lloris enjoyed a similarly quiet end to the game as Spurs finally made some happy memories at Stamford Bridge.
Key Opta facts:
- Tottenham ended a run of 27 league visits to Chelsea without a victory (D9 L18), winning there for the first time since February 1990.
- Chelsea scored the first goal in a Premier League home game and went on to lose for the first time since April 1 2017 against Crystal Palace (1-2).
- Tottenham have won more points in Premier League London derbies this season than any other side (16 – W5 D1 L2).
- Seven of Alvaro Morata’s 11 Premier League goals this season have been headers, more than any other player has managed.
|Tottenham achievements more impressive in Wembley season - Pochettino
|Conte: Chelsea will continue ´very difficult´ fight for Champions League
|Tottenham hero Alli: I´m sure I´ll still be criticised!
|Chelsea 1 Tottenham 3: Eriksen & Alli break Spurs´ Stamford Bridge curse
|Lovren hits out at critics as Klopp backs defender to become world´s best
|Aubameyang sportsmanship makes Arsenal stronger – Wenger
|Aubameyang passed up hat-trick penalty to help Lacazette´s confidence
|Dortmund expected Bayern defeat, claims Weigl
|Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double
|Kane back on the bench as Courtois misses out for Chelsea
|Arsenal 3 Stoke City 0: Aubameyang to the rescue as Gunners leave it late
|Fabinho: No contact with PSG over transfer
|VAR like sex without pleasure – Lizarazu
|Benatia: Juventus´ four-point lead over Napoli means nothing
|Pogba committed to Man United & has ´no problem´ with Mourinho
|The king of debuts – Ibrahimovic´s MLS bow follows familiar trend
|Neymar to Real Madrid links ´nothing but hot air´, insists Mbappe
|Newcastle Jets 0 Melbourne City 3: Vidosic inspires impressive victory
|Montella ´angry´ but ´proud´ after Messi stuns Sevilla
|MLS Review: Ibrahimovic scores 40-yard stunner in Galaxy bow
|Zidane refuses to guarantee two-goal hero Bale starting berth against Juve
|Emery dismisses PSG speculation after Coupe de la Ligue success
|I gave them Zlatan – Ibrahimovic revels in two-goal Galaxy debut
|Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
|Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
|Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
|Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
|Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
|Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain
|MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact
|Ibrahimovic marks MLS debut with match-winning double
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Monaco 0: Cavani double seals Coupe de la Ligue glory
|Juventus 3 AC Milan 1: Clinical champions pounce on Napoli slip-up
|Sevilla 2 Barcelona 2: Messi rescues leaders with late late show
|Stoger, Schurrle make no excuses for Der Klassiker defeat
|Tuchel has signed with another club - Ex-Dortmund boss out of Bayern contention
|It will be lively and spicy - Kompany desperate to win title in Manchester derby
|Guardiola joyous as Man City bandwagon rolls on
|Championship Review: Birmingham move out of the drop zone
|Puel rues ´harsh´ Ndidi red card in Leicester´s win at Brighton
|Manchester United´s first half was perfect, says Mourinho
|Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 3: Benzema scores on 400th appearance
|Bayern Munich 6 Borussia Dortmund 0: Lewandowski nets three as Bundesliga leaders run riot
|Guardiola´s latest landmark might not impress Mourinho
|Ibrahimovic starts Galaxy stint on the bench
|Everton 1 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s men one win away from title
|Sassuolo 1 Napoli 1: Sarri´s men hand Juventus chance to extend lead
|Hughes slams woeful Southampton after West Ham defeat
|Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half
|Liverpool ´are on fire´ ahead of City clash, says Klopp
|Pardew questions West Brom´s meek mentality
|Tearful Nacho limps out of Las Palmas-Real Madrid game
|Benitez hails valuable win as Newcastle edge closer to 40-point target
|Arnautovic hails Hammers unity
|Lukaku hails ´dream´ 100th Premier League goal - but trophies remain real target
|Spalletti: Inter´s problems have not been solved
|Klopp hits 100! Liverpool manager´s Premier League landmark in Opta numbers
|It is like Groundhog Day - Hodgson laments missed chances in Liverpool loss
|Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations
|Watford 2 Bournemouth 2: Defoe denies Watford in stoppage time
|Newcastle United 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Perez winner extends unbeaten home run
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2: Iborra & Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays p
|West Ham 3 Southampton 0: Arnautovic gets London Stadium smiling again
|Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0: Lukaku joins Premier League 100 club
|West Brom 1 Burnley 2: Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on
|Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up ´dirty three points´
|Inter 3 Verona 0: Icardi at the double in San Siro triumph
|Young but not quick - Lukaku´s 100 Premier League goals in Opta numbers
|Russian club makes 10,000km trip for league game, leaves with 0-0 draw
|Lukaku scores 100th Premier League goal
|324 seconds of pain – Lallana´s injury curse continues as sub is subbed
|Pogba starts after three Man United games on the bench
|Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner
|Atletico Madrid boss Simeone dismisses Dybala rumours
|Gibson to leave Sunderland following suspension
|A-League Review: Brisbane in control after Western Sydney slip up
|Roma suffer Nainggolan injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
|I love Neymar, but it´s tough to beat Ronaldo´s numbers – Mijatovic
|He only had positive things to say - Ibrahimovic asked Beckham about MLS switch
|Mourinho happy with his forward options at Manchester United
|Henderson to remain Liverpool captain, says Klopp
|The lion is hungry – Ibrahimovic eager for MLS success
|Toronto 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Altidore brace lifts champions
|Ask him what he thinks – Mourinho tells Pogba to explain form slump
|Chelsea send ´love and support´ to Wilkins
|Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return
|Flamini: I don´t have €30billion in my bank account
|Let´s keep them on their toes - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden World Cup return
|A Philipp for Kyle - Guardiola compares Walker to Lahm
|Tottenham project ahead of Chelsea´s - Conte
|Ibrahimovic available and excited for LA Galaxy debut
|Sunderland boost survival hopes with shock win at Derby
|Messi in Barcelona squad for Sevilla but Busquets misses out
|Neymar back in two-three weeks, Emery confirms
|Championship Review: Wolves and Cardiff win again
|Verratti admits under-pressure PSG are ´obliged´ to win Coupe de la Ligue final
|PSG´s next coach may be Portuguese but it won´t be me - Jardim
|Real Madrid stars Ronaldo, Kroos, Marcelo miss Las Palmas trip
|West Ham ´prepared´ for more crowd violence, says Moyes
|Spalletti: I´ll be Inter coach next season
|No discussions with national team coaches, insists Valverde
|Valverde still waiting on Messi update ahead of Sevilla trip
|Allegri could leave Juventus if motivation dips, predicts Tacchinardi
|Mourinho has no problem playing Shaw
|Manchester City players briefed on ´snus´
|Gattuso: AC Milan must be perfect against Juventus
|Balotelli: I deserved Italy recall
|Anything can happen - Guardiola keen to secure Sterling´s future
|It´s sad when big players near the end – Mourinho pays tribute to Ibrahimovic
|It was £250,000 a week! - Klopp jokes about Can´s Liverpool demands
|Clyne set for Liverpool return but Gomez, Can out of Palace clash
|Lewandowski will stay at Bayern and surpass my goal record, says Heynckes
|Isco is a Real Madrid player and will remain here – Zidane
|Allegri laughs off Dybala to Atletico: I hope Simeone bought him lunch!
|Adelaide United 3 Wellington Phoenix 1: Hosts up to fourth with easy win
|Tacchinardi credits ´exceptional´ Gattuso for Bonucci resurgence
|Napoli almost obsessed with beating Juventus to title, says Albiol
|It´s not that I didn´t want to go – Nainggolan reveals Inter interest
|Carrasco made China move to boost World Cup hopes
|Gilberto Silva suggests Arsenal players not repaying Wenger´s trust
|Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga model under the spotlight as coronation awaits
|Juventus v Milan: Materazzi lauds Gattuso impact
|WATCH: Ibrahimovic given hero´s welcome on LA arrival
|He´s still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
|Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92
|I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies prison injury reports
|Liverpool goalkeeper battle ´not easy´ for victor Karius
|No PSG talks with Emery successors - Henrique