Aubameyang sets new Arsenal goalscoring feat with Stoke double

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has racked up more Premier League goals than any other Arsenal player in their first six matches for the club.

Gabon international Aubameyang scored twice as Arsenal secured a 3-0 victory over Stoke City at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with Alexandre Lacazette marking his return from a knee injury with the other goal.

Added to his debut strike against Everton in February and efforts versus Brighton and Hove Albion and Watford, the 28-year-old has scored five times in the Premier League for Arsene Wenger's side.

After goalless appearances against Tottenham and Manchester City, Gunners fans will be hoping Aubameyang can continue to find the net and prove as prolific as he did at Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 69 Bundesliga goals over the past two and a half seasons.