Kroos adds to Madrid´s growing list of absentees

Toni Kroos has added to Real Madrid's growing list of absentees for this weekend's LaLiga clash at Real Sociedad.

The Germany midfielder is absent for the tricky trip to Anoeta having not trained with the team ahead of the encounter after picking up a knock.

Head coach Zinedine Zidane, who also stated that centre-back Jesus Vallejo is unavailable, has seen his squad beset by injuries and suspensions.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo are banned for the fixture, while Karim Benzema (hamstring) and Mateo Kovacic (adductor tear) are injured.

"I cannot count on them, when you do not train the day before you cannot be involved," said Zidane regarding Kroos and Vallejo's injuries.

"We will not risk it. We hope it's not going to be serious, so we're not going to be silly."