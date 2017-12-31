Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after De Bruyne injury

Pep Guardiola urged referees to give better protection to all Premier League players after Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne escaped a serious injury from a crude Jason Puncheon tackle on Sunday.
City were looking to catch Crystal Palace on the break late on in Sunday's 0-0 draw, with Ederson saving a Luka Milivojevic penalty just a few moments earlier.
De Bruyne released the ball midway through the City half and was caught late by a very strong tackle by Puncheon, who injured himself in the process.
The Belgium international was initially carried off the pitch on a stretcher with his leg in a brace, but he was soon seen ambling down the touchline with the support of City's medical staff.
And while it looks as though De Bruyne has avoided a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines, Guardiola believes more should be done to protect players from unnecessary physicality.
@DeBruyneKev pic.twitter.com/qlo94tb6cF— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 31, 2017
"We were lucky in the recent games, and today we will see," Guardiola told reporters.
"It's the same, I admire the physicality, but referees need to protect players. That's all I ask. Hopefully it will not be bad [the injury].
"Not just the best players [need protecting], all the best players. Why would you protect just the players we like the most?
"People are talking about diving and about how they [the referees] need to focus on the diving, that's okay. But not just Man City players, all the players of the league [need protecting].
"I know the contact is maybe more allowed here than any other country, that's okay, but there are limits.
"We were lucky against Tottenham with Raz [Raheem Sterling] and Kevin, Newcastle with [Ilkay] Gundogan. And we will see [about De Bruyne].
"Maybe it's just a huge kick, but maybe he will not be ready for the Watford game in two days. Protect all the players, please."
|Guardiola uncertain on Silva return
|Wenger shuts down further Sanchez to City talk
|Young gets three-game ban for violent conduct
|Wenger demands VAR after West Brom snatch controversial point
|Cech furious with officials after penalty denies Arsenal at West Brom
|Wenger record won´t be beaten, says old adversary Ferguson
|West Brom 1 Arsenal 1: Controversial spot-kick denies Gunners on record day for Wenger
|WATCH: Evra has no regrets... and proves it with bizarre new-year video
|Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after De Bruyne injury
|Guardiola predicts Sanchez will stay at Arsenal in January
|Ozil a doubt for Chelsea clash with knee injury
|Federer´s resurgence, Birkdale drama and magical Man City - 2017´s sporting highlights
|Enzo Zidane leaves Alaves for Lausanne revolution
|Sanchez starts but no Ozil for Arsenal at West Brom
|Zaha staying at Crystal Palace
|Pogba: Something has to change at Manchester United
|Vermaelen confident injury nightmare is behind him
|Hodgson proud of halting Manchester City´s winning run
|Guardiola expects up to two months out for Jesus
|Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 0: Milivojevic misses late penalty as City´s winning run ends
|Young charged for Tadic clash
|Ginger Guardiola? Klopp says Burnley achievements compare to Man City
|Costa raring to go at Atletico Madrid
|Tearful Gabriel Jesus forced off for City
|We fought together, we won together – Conte remembers Diego Costa positively
|TEAM NEWS: Stones returns to City bench, Sterling & Aguero rested
|Kaka, Pirlo and Totti – Football greats who retired in 2017
|New York City sign Manchester City target Jesus Medina
|Forest sack Warburton after Sunderland defeat
|Central Coast Mariners 0 Wellington Phoenix 0: A-League strugglers cancel each other out
|Guardiola open to helping England
|Wenger 811: The five best wins of a Premier League record-breaker
|Wenger 811: Vieira, Henry and the best signings of a record-breaking era
|Guardiola dismisses quadruple as Man City boss fears burnout
|Simeone hoping to enjoy Griezmann-Costa partnership amid transfer speculation
|Coutinho´s move from Liverpool to Barcelona a done deal?
|Dybala and Neymar will succeed Messi and Ronaldo - Allegri
|I don´t know what´s in his head – Sanchez talk frustrates Wenger
|Guardiola highlights his Man City errors by praising Delph emergence
|Pjaca could be loaned to Schalke – Marotta
|Verona 1 Juventus 3: Brilliant Dybala at the double on Juve return
|Pellegrino ready spend Van Dijk cash
|Lukaku likely to miss at least two matches - Mourinho
|Inzaghi: VAR has cost Lazio seven points
|Montoya leaves Sevilla for Cruz Azul
|Benzema ruled out for Real with hamstring injury
|Mourinho questions referee Pawson´s penalty call
|Championship Review: Wolves snatch late win despite early Batth red, Derby up to second
|Paolo Cannavaro delighted to finish playing career on a high
|Ibrahimovic out for a month with ´massive problem´
|Manchester United 0 Southampton 0: Slim title hopes fading fast for Mourinho
|Maybe five or six years? Klopp unsure over Van Dijk contract
|Inter 0 Lazio 0: Nerazzurri´s Scudetto tilt dealt another blow
|Allardyce let down by ´sloppy´ Everton
|Liverpool to assess goal hero Salah ahead of Burnley trip
|Benevento boss eyes ´crazy´ survival bid
|Conte impressed with Chelsea solidity
|Klopp delighted with ´perfect´ Liverpool
|´It´s about getting the win against Newcastle´ - Hughes explains Stoke changes
|Benitez wants transfer ´help´ after Brighton bore draw
|Impossible not to give a penalty - Burnley boss Dyche frustrated with Tierney call
|Liverpool star Salah outscoring eight Premier League teams in 2017-18
|´There was contact´ - Huddersfield´s Lossl admits Hendrick challenge
|Lukaku suffers head injury in Southampton clash
|Carvalhal revels in ´deserved´ Swansea win
|Premier League title race is not over – Drinkwater
|Bournemouth 2 Everton 1: Late Fraser second ends hosts´ eight-match winless run
|Watford 1 Swansea City 2: Carvalhal makes winning start with stunning late turnaround
|Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 0: Hendrick denied spot-kick in stalemate
|Liverpool 2 Leicester City 1: Salah overhauls Vardy strike as £75m Van Dijk looks on
|Chelsea 5 Stoke City 0: Conte´s men cruise past under-strength Potters
|Newcastle United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Chances at a premium in dull draw
|Benevento finally win after worst-ever Serie A start
|Get him in the team! Van Dijk watches on as Liverpool concede early
|There is no place for you – Elneny taunts Sanchez amid Arsenal rift rumours
|Donnarumma allays Milan exit fears: I´m happy here
|Gattuso pleased with battling AC Milan display
|Montella planning talks with disgruntled Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Celtic 0 Rangers 0: Spoils shared in frantic Old Firm derby
|Fiorentina 1 AC Milan 1: Calhanoglu earns stuttering Rossoneri a point
|Britton steps back from coaching role to help Swansea´s survival fight
|Pjaca needs Juventus loan exit for World Cup hopes
|Atleti´s Filipe Luis suffers injured hamstring
|A-League Review: Successive hat-tricks for Bobo as Sydney move eight clear
|CR7 or 007? Ronaldo considering films after football
|Morata denies rejecting Spurs because of Kane
|Pardew ponders selling Evans to bring in striker
|Wenger 811: The Arsenal manager´s most memorable moments
|Wenger 811: The numbers behind record-breaking Arsenal tenure
|Cavani eyes long-term PSG stay as he talks up Neymar relationship
|Hook, line and sinker: Cavani attributes fishing to goalscoring exploits
|City no more special than United, Arsenal and Chelsea – Hodgson
|Hamsik receives gift from Maradona as record-breaking Napoli star scores 117th goal
|Van Dijk fee ´not nice´, says Klopp
|Mourinho: Man United will sign a marquee player next season
|Mourinho: There is no financial fair play, clubs do what they want
|Klopp: No need to sell Coutinho to balance Liverpool books
|Championship Review: Cardiff stumble again as Millwall win London derby