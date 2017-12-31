Hodgson proud of halting Manchester City´s winning run

Roy Hodgson praised Crystal Palace's discipline as they ended Manchester City's winning streak in the Premier League at 18 games with a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park on Sunday.
Palace had conceded 10 goals in their previous two meetings with City and came into the game as huge underdogs given the sensational run that Pep Guardiola's side have been on in the league.
City had not failed to score in the league since their goalless draw with Manchester United in April, but lacked the flair that has become their trademark.
Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sane had City's best opportunities, but Palace remained resolute, Wayne Hennessey pulling off a great save to deny the German late on.
The point lifts Palace out of the bottom three at West Ham's expense, and Hodgson was delighted with his side's display.
"At a moment like this it's better to focus on how well we played and give the players an enormous pat on the back," he told a media conference.
"I'm very pleased and proud of the performance.
"I thought it was excellent in terms of their commitment, focus and determination. You only need to fall asleep for a brief moment against this team and they will punish you."
0 - Crystal Palace are the first home team to stop Manchester City scoring in the Premier League since Everton back in January. Resolve.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 31, 2017
Palace could have been celebrating a dramatic victory had Luka Milivojevic converted a stoppage-time penalty, but the midfielder fired straight at Ederson from 12 yards.
It is the second late penalty miss this month for Palace after Christian Benteke faltered against Bournemouth after taking the ball off Milivojevic.
Despite the disappointment Hodgson believes there are plenty of positives Palace can build on as they look to climb away from the bottom three.
He added to BT Sport: "It's a very pleasing performance and if you'd given us a point before the game we'd all be jumping through hoops.
"When you get a penalty late on and miss it as we've done once before, there's always an element of sadness or a chance missed.
"But I've told the players that if we produce that week after week, we've got a good chance of staying in the league."
|Young gets three-game ban for violent conduct
|Wenger demands VAR after West Brom snatch controversial point
|Cech furious with officials after penalty denies Arsenal at West Brom
|Wenger record won´t be beaten, says old adversary Ferguson
|West Brom 1 Arsenal 1: Controversial spot-kick denies Gunners on record day for Wenger
|WATCH: Evra has no regrets... and proves it with bizarre new-year video
|Refs need to protect players - Guardiola issues plea after De Bruyne injury
|Guardiola predicts Sanchez will stay at Arsenal in January
|Ozil a doubt for Chelsea clash with knee injury
|Federer´s resurgence, Birkdale drama and magical Man City - 2017´s sporting highlights
|Enzo Zidane leaves Alaves for Lausanne revolution
|Sanchez starts but no Ozil for Arsenal at West Brom
|Zaha staying at Crystal Palace
|Pogba: Something has to change at Manchester United
|Vermaelen confident injury nightmare is behind him
|Hodgson proud of halting Manchester City´s winning run
|Guardiola expects up to two months out for Jesus
|Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 0: Milivojevic misses late penalty as City´s winning run ends
|Young charged for Tadic clash
|Ginger Guardiola? Klopp says Burnley achievements compare to Man City
|Costa raring to go at Atletico Madrid
|Tearful Gabriel Jesus forced off for City
|We fought together, we won together – Conte remembers Diego Costa positively
|TEAM NEWS: Stones returns to City bench, Sterling & Aguero rested
|Kaka, Pirlo and Totti – Football greats who retired in 2017
|New York City sign Manchester City target Jesus Medina
|Forest sack Warburton after Sunderland defeat
|Central Coast Mariners 0 Wellington Phoenix 0: A-League strugglers cancel each other out
|Guardiola open to helping England
|Wenger 811: The five best wins of a Premier League record-breaker
|Wenger 811: Vieira, Henry and the best signings of a record-breaking era
|Guardiola dismisses quadruple as Man City boss fears burnout
|Simeone hoping to enjoy Griezmann-Costa partnership amid transfer speculation
|Coutinho´s move from Liverpool to Barcelona a done deal?
|Dybala and Neymar will succeed Messi and Ronaldo - Allegri
|I don´t know what´s in his head – Sanchez talk frustrates Wenger
|Guardiola highlights his Man City errors by praising Delph emergence
|Pjaca could be loaned to Schalke – Marotta
|Verona 1 Juventus 3: Brilliant Dybala at the double on Juve return
|Pellegrino ready spend Van Dijk cash
|Lukaku likely to miss at least two matches - Mourinho
|Inzaghi: VAR has cost Lazio seven points
|Montoya leaves Sevilla for Cruz Azul
|Benzema ruled out for Real with hamstring injury
|Mourinho questions referee Pawson´s penalty call
|Championship Review: Wolves snatch late win despite early Batth red, Derby up to second
|Paolo Cannavaro delighted to finish playing career on a high
|Ibrahimovic out for a month with ´massive problem´
|Manchester United 0 Southampton 0: Slim title hopes fading fast for Mourinho
|Maybe five or six years? Klopp unsure over Van Dijk contract
|Inter 0 Lazio 0: Nerazzurri´s Scudetto tilt dealt another blow
|Allardyce let down by ´sloppy´ Everton
|Liverpool to assess goal hero Salah ahead of Burnley trip
|Benevento boss eyes ´crazy´ survival bid
|Conte impressed with Chelsea solidity
|Klopp delighted with ´perfect´ Liverpool
|´It´s about getting the win against Newcastle´ - Hughes explains Stoke changes
|Benitez wants transfer ´help´ after Brighton bore draw
|Impossible not to give a penalty - Burnley boss Dyche frustrated with Tierney call
|Liverpool star Salah outscoring eight Premier League teams in 2017-18
|´There was contact´ - Huddersfield´s Lossl admits Hendrick challenge
|Lukaku suffers head injury in Southampton clash
|Carvalhal revels in ´deserved´ Swansea win
|Premier League title race is not over – Drinkwater
|Bournemouth 2 Everton 1: Late Fraser second ends hosts´ eight-match winless run
|Watford 1 Swansea City 2: Carvalhal makes winning start with stunning late turnaround
|Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 0: Hendrick denied spot-kick in stalemate
|Liverpool 2 Leicester City 1: Salah overhauls Vardy strike as £75m Van Dijk looks on
|Chelsea 5 Stoke City 0: Conte´s men cruise past under-strength Potters
|Newcastle United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Chances at a premium in dull draw
|Benevento finally win after worst-ever Serie A start
|Get him in the team! Van Dijk watches on as Liverpool concede early
|There is no place for you – Elneny taunts Sanchez amid Arsenal rift rumours
|Donnarumma allays Milan exit fears: I´m happy here
|Gattuso pleased with battling AC Milan display
|Montella planning talks with disgruntled Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Celtic 0 Rangers 0: Spoils shared in frantic Old Firm derby
|Fiorentina 1 AC Milan 1: Calhanoglu earns stuttering Rossoneri a point
|Britton steps back from coaching role to help Swansea´s survival fight
|Pjaca needs Juventus loan exit for World Cup hopes
|Atleti´s Filipe Luis suffers injured hamstring
|A-League Review: Successive hat-tricks for Bobo as Sydney move eight clear
|CR7 or 007? Ronaldo considering films after football
|Morata denies rejecting Spurs because of Kane
|Pardew ponders selling Evans to bring in striker
|Wenger 811: The Arsenal manager´s most memorable moments
|Wenger 811: The numbers behind record-breaking Arsenal tenure
|Cavani eyes long-term PSG stay as he talks up Neymar relationship
|Hook, line and sinker: Cavani attributes fishing to goalscoring exploits
|City no more special than United, Arsenal and Chelsea – Hodgson
|Hamsik receives gift from Maradona as record-breaking Napoli star scores 117th goal
|Van Dijk fee ´not nice´, says Klopp
|Mourinho: Man United will sign a marquee player next season
|Mourinho: There is no financial fair play, clubs do what they want
|Klopp: No need to sell Coutinho to balance Liverpool books
|Championship Review: Cardiff stumble again as Millwall win London derby
|Conte wants more goals from Chelsea star Hazard amid Madrid links
|Crotone 0 Napoli 1: Hamsik adds to record haul for Serie A leaders
|FA complains to UEFA and FIFA over Brewster abuse
|Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher slams Mourinho moans
|Chelsea announce record turnover and £15.3m profit
|Gremio demand €50m for Barcelona target Arthur
|Jenkins regrets not bringing Rodgers back to Swansea
|West Brom´s Chadli out for two months
|Borussia Monchengladbach keen on Oxford despite early termination of loan spell
|Silva one of Spain´s best, says Luis Garcia
|Dybala damaged by Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar comparisons - Allegri
|These guys have done exceptional things - Spalletti plays down Inter dip
|Lukaku not a machine - Mourinho sees striker feeling the strain
|Klopp hopeful over ´quick healer´ Henderson
|Stadium development not an excuse for Spurs - Pochettino
|I´m no magician – Gattuso calls for calm after Milan derby triumph
|Guardiola calms Kompany fears as Stones nears return
|Ask Jurgen about his comments - Mourinho prickly on Liverpool´s Van Dijk spend
|Pochettino: Impossible to put price tag on Kane
|Conte: Top-four finish a success for Chelsea
|´Exceptional´ Van Dijk could be a bargain, Guardiola claims
|It´s just an armband - Klopp plays down Coutinho captaincy
|Hazard, Courtois futures ´private´ for Chelsea and Conte
|Zaha is going nowhere - Hodgson given assurances over forward´s future
|Kane ill but Wanyama back in Tottenham training
|Valencia´s Marcelino given time off after boar accident
|Allegri hints at loan exit for Juventus winger Pjaca
|Sessegnon future out of Fulham´s control amid Real Madrid rumours
|Hazard has rejected Chelsea deal to wait for Real Madrid, claims father
|Melbourne Victory 2 Newcastle Jets 1: Berisha strike boosts leaders Sydney
|Allardyce confirms Everton interest in Tosun and ´many others´
|Losing Simeone much worse than Griezmann departure, says Gil Marin
|Ronaldo drive puts him above Messi, says Roberto Carlos
|Melbourne City confirm Vidosic signing
|Jese still part of Stoke plans – Hughes
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I have a lot of space for trophies
|Paolo Cannavaro to join brother Fabio at Guangzhou Evergrande
|Spurs star Alli not concerned with plateau in form
|Crystal Palace have goals in them, says Hodgson