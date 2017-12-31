Coutinho´s move from Liverpool to Barcelona a done deal?

Barcelona are seemingly preparing for the arrival of Philippe Coutinho after Nike appeared to confirm the Liverpool star's signing on its website.

Liverpool fans were left sweating when giant sportswear manufacturer and Barcelona apparel sponsor Nike appeared to leak the blockbuster transfer via its online store.

Advertising customisation of Barca's 2017-18 kit, a caption read: "Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. Get your 2017-18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician's name on it. Act fast – free personalisation only available until 6 January."

Nike later deleted the page and it remains to be seen whether it was a PR blunder or online hacking.

Omnisport contacted Nike and Barcelona for comment.

If you check out Nike's UK website, this comes up.



Coutinho to Barcelona a done deal?#LFC #FCB pic.twitter.com/RFrNmeGuZu — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) December 31, 2017

Coutinho has been at the centre of a drawn-out transfer saga as Barca try to lure the Brazil international away from Anfield.

Barca reportedly had a £115million offer for Coutinho turned down by Liverpool in August but the LaLiga leaders are believed to be readying another bid in January.

Coutinho – who handed in a transfer request at the time – played 89 minutes in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has scored seven Premier League goals this season, while claiming six assists.