Guardiola expects up to two months out for Jesus

Gabriel Jesus may miss up to two months after picking up an injury in Manchester City's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace, Pep Guardiola has said.

The Brazil international went over awkwardly early on at Selhurst Park, overstretching as he inadvertently did the splits.

He had to be withdrawn shortly after for Sergio Aguero, with Jesus limping off the pitch in tears.

Kevin De Bruyne added to their injury worries late on when he was clattered by Jason Puncheon and taken off on a stretcher with his leg in a brace.

The Belgian was later seen hobbling without the brace and Guardiola believes De Bruyne has escaped a potentially serious injury, but he feels Jesus might be facing a couple of months out.

"Hopefully it will not be tough, maybe one month or two months out," Guardiola told BT Sport when asked of Jesus' injury.

"With Kevin we're lucky. I don't know what will happen with him, maybe in the coming days, but we're lucky."

It proved to be a frustrating day for City, though it could have been a lot worse when Luka Milivojevic stepped up to take a penalty after Raheem Sterling was adjudged to have fouled Wilfried Zaha in the box.

Ederson ultimately saved the spot-kick to preserve City's unbeaten run and, while some have accused the Palace winger of going down too easily, Guardiola was content to take the word of referee Jon Moss.

"Maybe I didn't see the penalty very well," Guardiola added. "But if the referee decides it was, then that's okay."

City's frustration seemed at its highest towards the end of the first half when Leroy Sane and De Bruyne were seen arguing after appearing to be on different wave lengths in the final third, but Guardiola believes such disagreements are normal.

He said: "Football is emotional. You have to have arguments sometimes to [help you] be together and find best solution."