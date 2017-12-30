´There was contact´ - Huddersfield´s Lossl admits Hendrick challenge

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl admitted he made contact with Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick in the key incident of Saturday's goalless draw.

However, he insisted referee Paul Tierney was right not to award a penalty.

In a match starved of clear-cut chances at the John Smith's Stadium, the Clarets felt they should have had a spot-kick on the hour when Hendrick went to ground during an attempt to round Lossl.

Tierney did not award a penalty, or issue a yellow card for a dive, and Lossl was honest about his involvement in the match's main talking point.

"I touched him. I spoke to the referee and I said there was contact," the Danish shot-stopper told BBC Sport.

"I was not surprised he [Tierney] didn't give it, I didn't do it on purpose, but there was contact. I told the referee after, but it was his decision.

"We fought hard and also had our chances. We didn't play well, but we stood together and fought."

Hendrick felt the contact was enough to warrant a spot-kick, but conceded that Burnley should still have done more to win the match regardless of that incident.

"I felt contact and he [Lossl] made me go down. The referee said he didn't think it was a dive, but that I lost my footing and he didn't think the goalkeeper touched me," he added.

"It was a tight game and we fought hard. We created more in the first half but we could have tested the goalkeeper more. It is another point on the board.

"We said at the start of the year, if we can't win, we make sure we can't get beaten."