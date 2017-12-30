Related

Paolo Cannavaro delighted to finish playing career on a high

30 December 2017 20:54

Paolo Cannavaro bid an emotional farewell as he brought down the curtain on his playing career in Sassuolo's 1-1 draw Roma on Saturday.

The 36-year-old announced prior to this weekend's Serie A clash that it would be his last as a player as he prepares to join his brother Fabio in China.

Cannavaro will move to the Chinese Super League to take up a coaching role with Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao, Fabio having returned to the club as Luiz Felipe Scolari's replacement in November.

His final match ended on a high as Simone Missiroli grabbed a point at Stadio Olimpico, the midfielder's 78th-minute strike cancelling out Lorenzo Pellegrini's first-half opener.

"I really enjoyed it," he told Sky. "I entered the field with the carefree attitude of someone who knows how to have given everything to football, it was a fantastic day for me, closed with an excellent performance.

"To see the tears of the fans, it means that you have done something important. I aim to grow and learn the job I want to do in the future.

"I have always dreamed of leaving football at the top, I thank Sassuolo who have given me the chance to do that."

Sassuolo coach Beppe Iachini led the tributes to Cannavaro, praising the defender's professionalism as he embarks on a new journey.

"He's a great lad and a wonderful professional," he said. "I'm sorry he made this decision, but I am happy his final match coincided with a good team performance.

"I am sure that Sassuolo will keep him in their heart."

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Napoli 19 +29 48
2 Juventus 19 +33 47
3 Internazionale 19 +20 41
4 Roma 18 +17 39
5 Lazio 18 +21 37
6 Sampdoria 18 +8 30
7 Udinese 18 +6 27
8 Fiorentina 19 +8 27
9 Atalanta 19 +4 27
10 Torino 19 -2 25
11 Milan 19 -3 25
12 Bologna 19 -4 24
13 Chievo 19 -12 21
14 Sassuolo 19 -16 21
15 Cagliari 19 -12 20
16 Genoa 19 -7 18
17 SPAL 19 -14 15
18 Crotone 19 -24 15
19 Hellas Verona 19 -21 13
20 Benevento 19 -31 4

