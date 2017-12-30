Impossible not to give a penalty - Burnley boss Dyche frustrated with Tierney call

Sean Dyche was left frustrated that referee Paul Tierney failed to award Burnley a penalty in the goalless draw at Huddersfield Town, claiming it was "impossible" not to give the decision.

Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick went to ground when attempting to round home goalkeeper Jonas Lossl in the second half of Saturday's Premier League encounter at the John Smith's Stadium.

However, Tierney did not award a spot-kick or a yellow card for diving, and Burnley boss Dyche was bemused as to how a foul was not called.

"I don't need to say too much as everyone will see it because it is impossible that it is not given as a penalty," he told BBC Sport.

"I am in a league where penalties are given for all reasons and that is definitely a penalty.

"Jeff has gone down in a natural manner and he does not get it. It seems people who go down in a theatrical way do get it, but Jeff goes down in a natural way as his foot is clearly taken away, but he does not get it."

Burnley created enough chances to have earned the points without a penalty, and Dyche felt his side were particularly in control during the first 45 minutes.

"It was a very dominant performance in the first half," he added. "Huddersfield are going well but we had a dominant performance."

Huddersfield boss David Wagner admitted that his side may have been fortunate with the penalty decision, but was happy that the Terriers dug deep to take a point.

"I have not seen the footage [of Burnley's penalty appeal] to be honest, that is why I can't say and I was too far away," he said.

"If there was contact, we have been lucky.

DW: “it was a very tough game for us, so I’m very happy with the point and the clean sheet. Everyone could see why @BurnleyOfficial are seventh in the @premierleague” #htafc (DTS) pic.twitter.com/kOwrTnKpTZ — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) December 30, 2017

"It was a very tough game and we are very pleased with a point as you can see why Burnley are seventh in the Premier League.

"They had the better chances, they had more chances, but it was a point we had to work hard for and that is what the players have done."