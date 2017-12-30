Hamsik receives gift from Maradona as record-breaking Napoli star scores 117th goal

Marek Hamsik revealed he received a gift from Diego Maradona as the Napoli captain added to his record haul for the Serie A leaders.
After surpassing Maradona's long-standing goalscoring record for Napoli last week, Hamsik netted his 117th goal in Friday's 1-0 win at Crotone.
Hamsik – wearing the number 17 shirt – broke the deadlock in the 17th minute as Napoli extended their advantage over reigning champions Juventus to four points ahead of the weekend's action.
Before the clash at Stadio Ezio Scida, Hamsik told Sky Sport Italia: "Surpassing Maradona's record was an achievement, but now what counts more is to win the game and get all three points for the team.
"Maradona gave me a gift. I can't tell you what it was!"
FULL TIME #Hamsik's th goal for #Napoli earns us the points and keeps us top going into 2018— Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) December 29, 2017
#CrotoneNapoli 0-1
#SerieATIM
#ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/CZvRBZtDQX
After the match in Calabria, the 30-year-old Slovakia international told Mediaset Premium: "I hope 17 can bring Napoli good luck. The strikers will be back on the scoresheet soon, they were only denied by some great Alex Cordaz saves this evening."
"We cannot afford to have this stress at the end and we should've finished the game off earlier," he added.
"The important thing is we took home the three points. We had already been on the right track as winter champions three years ago, but we realise it means nothing, as we want to be top at the end of the season."
Napoli have collected 48 points from 19 matches so far to sit top of the table in Italy.
"Statistics are worthless," head coach Maurizio Sarri said. "We got 96 points over two different seasons, so we got the ratio wrong.
"It's a strong run, reaching the Champions League is very important for us, so having 48 points at the midway stage of the season gives us hope."
|Cavani eyes long-term PSG stay as he talks up Neymar relationship
|Hook, line and sinker: Cavani attributes fishing to goalscoring exploits
|City no more special than United, Arsenal and Chelsea – Hodgson
|Hamsik receives gift from Maradona as record-breaking Napoli star scores 117th goal
|Van Dijk fee ´not nice´, says Klopp
|Mourinho: Man United will sign a marquee player next season
|Mourinho: There is no financial fair play, clubs do what they want
|Klopp: No need to sell Coutinho to balance Liverpool books
|Championship Review: Cardiff stumble again as Millwall win London derby
|Conte wants more goals from Chelsea star Hazard amid Madrid links
|Crotone 0 Napoli 1: Hamsik adds to record haul for Serie A leaders
|FA complains to UEFA and FIFA over Brewster abuse
|Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher slams Mourinho moans
|Chelsea announce record turnover and £15.3m profit
|Gremio demand €50m for Barcelona target Arthur
|Jenkins regrets not bringing Rodgers back to Swansea
|West Brom´s Chadli out for two months
|Borussia Monchengladbach keen on Oxford despite early termination of loan spell
|Silva one of Spain´s best, says Luis Garcia
|Dybala damaged by Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar comparisons - Allegri
|These guys have done exceptional things - Spalletti plays down Inter dip
|Lukaku not a machine - Mourinho sees striker feeling the strain
|Klopp hopeful over ´quick healer´ Henderson
|Stadium development not an excuse for Spurs - Pochettino
|I´m no magician – Gattuso calls for calm after Milan derby triumph
|Guardiola calms Kompany fears as Stones nears return
|Ask Jurgen about his comments - Mourinho prickly on Liverpool´s Van Dijk spend
|Pochettino: Impossible to put price tag on Kane
|Conte: Top-four finish a success for Chelsea
|´Exceptional´ Van Dijk could be a bargain, Guardiola claims
|It´s just an armband - Klopp plays down Coutinho captaincy
|Hazard, Courtois futures ´private´ for Chelsea and Conte
|Zaha is going nowhere - Hodgson given assurances over forward´s future
|Kane ill but Wanyama back in Tottenham training
|Valencia´s Marcelino given time off after boar accident
|Allegri hints at loan exit for Juventus winger Pjaca
|Sessegnon future out of Fulham´s control amid Real Madrid rumours
|Hazard has rejected Chelsea deal to wait for Real Madrid, claims father
|Melbourne Victory 2 Newcastle Jets 1: Berisha strike boosts leaders Sydney
|Allardyce confirms Everton interest in Tosun and ´many others´
|Losing Simeone much worse than Griezmann departure, says Gil Marin
|Ronaldo drive puts him above Messi, says Roberto Carlos
|Melbourne City confirm Vidosic signing
|Jese still part of Stoke plans – Hughes
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I have a lot of space for trophies
|Paolo Cannavaro to join brother Fabio at Guangzhou Evergrande
|Spurs star Alli not concerned with plateau in form
|Crystal Palace have goals in them, says Hodgson
|Wenger ´not fearful´ of January exit for Sanchez
|Besiktas deny Tosun´s Everton transfer is done
|Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 3: Rapid Sanchez double seals win for record-equalling Wenger
|Wenger makes three changes for record-equalling Premier League game
|Joining Inter would be a bad move for Giovinco - agent
|Van Dijk sale is good business for Southampton, says Pellegrino
|Liverpool´s Brewster accuses UEFA of brushing racism ´under the carpet´
|Sevilla to appoint former AC Milan coach Montella
|Cardiff´s Bamba a better defender than Van Dijk, says Warnock
|Carvalhal: Swansea don´t need a miracle to survive
|Ajax turn to Ten Hag to replace Keizer
|Atletico Madrid determined to keep France star Griezmann
|´Wow´ - Klopp admits eyebrows will be raised at Van Dijk fee
|Torino star Belotti avoids knee ligament damage
|Leverkusen have no intention of selling Bailey amid Chelsea speculation
|Aubameyang was ´mentally beaten´ by transfer rumours, says BVB president
|Swansea turn to Carvalhal after sacking Clement
|Veteran Betis legend Joaquin pens extension until 2020
|Bayern stars underperformed for Ancelotti - Capello
|Barcelona full-back Vidal open to Roma switch
|Sterling ´bringing goals to the party´ as Manchester City march on
|Totti: Messi is the best... just don´t tell Ronaldo
|Crazy fees won´t stop - Puyol on Liverpool´s Van Dijk raid
|From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
|Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
|Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
|Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
|Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
|Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
|Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
|Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
|Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone