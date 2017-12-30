Get him in the team! Van Dijk watches on as Liverpool concede early

Virgil van Dijk was able to see first-hand on Saturday why Liverpool have parted with a reported fee of £75million to sign him from Southampton.

The world's most expensive defender was watching from the stands at Anfield as Joel Matip, his likely centre-back partner, gave the ball away before Jamie Vardy put visitors Leicester City ahead in the third minute of their Premier League clash.

Van Dijk will not be eligible to play for Liverpool until the transfer window opens and his switch from St Mary's Stadium is formally completed next week.

But the introduction of the 26-year-old to the Reds' backline will be eagerly anticipated by manager Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool supporters, who have seen their team draw 3-3 with Arsenal and Sevilla, as well as losing 4-1 to Tottenham and 5-0 to Manchester City in key away matches this season.