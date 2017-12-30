Donnarumma allays Milan exit fears: I´m happy here

Gianluigi Donnarumma has moved to allay fears he will engineer a move away from AC Milan in January by insisting he is happy at the club.

The teenage goalkeeper has been jeered by Milan fans since reports emerged claiming his agent Mino Raiola was trying to terminate the four-year contract he signed last July.

Donnarumma is seen as the heir to Italy and Juventus icon Gianluigi Buffon and is believed to have drawn interest from LaLiga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old returned from a groin injury that kept him out of the derby victory over Inter in the Coppa Italia in midweek and turned in an impressive display during a 1-1 draw at Fiorentina on Saturday, making a string of excellent saves on his 100th Milan appearance.

Donnarumma said he was "proud" of the milestone and suggested he was content to continue his career at San Siro.

"I have four years left on my contract and I'm very happy here," Donnarumma told Mediaset Premium when questioned about his future.

"It is a beautiful achievement that I will share with the whole team – I'm proud of these 100 appearances.

"I thank the team because they have always been with me in a difficult moment."