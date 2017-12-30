Related

CR7 or 007? Ronaldo considering films after football

30 December 2017 11:39

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his desire to move into the film industry when he eventually calls time on his illustrious career.

At 32 and still in peak physical condition, the Real Madrid and Portugal star has no immediate desire to hang up his boots, but already has plans in place for when the time comes.

The likes of Vinnie Jones, Eric Cantona and David Beckham have all made the transition from the pitch to the silver screen and Ronaldo has designs on trying his hand at acting once he has finished terrorising opposition defences.

"Now I'm focused on the field, I know the time will come when I'll have to leave it, but until then I want to enjoy the moment," Ronaldo told Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero in an interview for Sky Italia.

"Which is good, it's very good. I know that when I retire I will have a good life.

"I do not say that because I have a lot of money, I say it because I will try new things.

"For example, I want to try making movies. Then I have my companies: my hotels, my gyms, my line with Nike. I want to learn to be a businessman, I started planning my future at 27 or 28 years, a long time ago.

"I have a very good team, many people who work in my company and help me to build interesting projects. When I play football everything depends on me, it also depends on these people, who work for me."

