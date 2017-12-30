Championship Review: Cardiff stumble again as Millwall win London derby

Cardiff City's promotion hopes were dealt another blow as Preston North End won 1-0 in the Welsh capital to condemn Neil Warnock's side to a third consecutive Championship defeat.

Preston captain Tom Clarke netted decisively from close range in the final minute after Neil Etheridge denied Paul Huntington and Tom Barkhuizen from Josh Harrop's left-wing corner.

It means Cardiff missed out on the chance to replace Bristol City in the top two ahead of the weekend action.

Preston are up to seventh – a point and a place shy of the play-off places.

Tom Clarke heads home for 1-0.@pnefc head home with the points. pic.twitter.com/WLrEWqbGWp — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) December 29, 2017

Elsewhere, Millwall claimed bragging rights over their former boss Ian Holloway with a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Holloway was returning The Den for the first time since his departure from Millwall and well-travelled striker Steve Morison opened his account for the season by heading home Jed Wallace's chipped cross 10 minutes into the second half.

Millwall are up to 15th, 11 points away from both the play-off places and the relegation zone, with QPR three points and as many places worse off.