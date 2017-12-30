Article

Carvalhal revels in ´deserved´ Swansea win

30 December 2017 18:47

Carlos Carvalhal claimed "luck is part of the game" after Swansea City came from behind to beat Watford 2-1 away from home in his first match in charge.

The Portuguese coach was sacked by Sheffield Wednesday last week but quickly found himself back in work, the Swans appointing him to succeed Paul Clement at the Liberty Stadium.

Taking over from caretaker player-manager Leon Britton, Carvalhal had an instant impact at Vicarage Road, where Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh scored in the final four minutes on Saturday to snatch all three points.

"A difficult game," Carvalhal was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "Watford have a good team.

"We deserved a win, luck is part of the game – they were lucky when we put the ball on the bar. 

"We had some parts where [goalkeeper] Lukasz Fabianski made fantastic saves.

"I must say to my players I am very, very happy with what they did on the pitch in a difficult situation… we didn't play the first 45 minutes as we wish because we had some problems to control [the game].

"The last 15 minutes we solved this problem. We started taking risk and put more players in attack. 

"The game is like this, but we prepared very well, changed the formation and had just two training sessions with the team.

"I must give congratulations to my players. They are better players than they are showing. They need a plan and a dynamic. During the game they were better and better."

It was a familiar story for Watford, though, who are developing an unwanted habit of drawing or losing after taking the lead in matches under coach Marco Silva. 

"[A] big disappointment," Silva told a post-match news conference.

"We did enough to win this match. They had one shot early on, through Ayew, and then didn't create one chance until their goal.

"[Watford goalkeeper Heurelho] Gomes didn't make one save. We had enough chance to kill the match. We controlled the game until that moment.

"We had a clear chance even a few seconds before they equalised. When you don't score, it gives relief for the opponents. We didn't create a big, big number [of chances], but more than enough to score."

Sponsored links

Sunday 31 December

03:45 Guardiola dismisses quadruple as Man City boss fears burnout
03:10 Simeone hoping to enjoy Griezmann-Costa partnership amid transfer speculation
02:35 Coutinho´s move from Liverpool to Barcelona a done deal?
00:49 Dybala and Neymar will succeed Messi and Ronaldo - Allegri
00:30 I don´t know what´s in his head – Sanchez talk frustrates Wenger

Saturday 30 December

23:30 Guardiola highlights his Man City errors by praising Delph emergence
23:12 Pjaca could be loaned to Schalke – Marotta
22:46 Verona 1 Juventus 3: Brilliant Dybala at the double on Juve return
22:15 Pellegrino ready spend Van Dijk cash
22:07 Lukaku likely to miss at least two matches - Mourinho
21:59 Inzaghi: VAR has cost Lazio seven points
21:52 Montoya leaves Sevilla for Cruz Azul
21:47 Benzema ruled out for Real with hamstring injury
21:32 Mourinho questions referee Pawson´s penalty call
21:22 Championship Review: Wolves snatch late win despite early Batth red, Derby up to second
20:54 Paolo Cannavaro delighted to finish playing career on a high
20:46 Ibrahimovic out for a month with ´massive problem´
20:27 Manchester United 0 Southampton 0: Slim title hopes fading fast for Mourinho
20:20 Maybe five or six years? Klopp unsure over Van Dijk contract
20:09 Inter 0 Lazio 0: Nerazzurri´s Scudetto tilt dealt another blow
19:44 Allardyce let down by ´sloppy´ Everton
19:39 Liverpool to assess goal hero Salah ahead of Burnley trip
19:39 Benevento boss eyes ´crazy´ survival bid
19:33 Conte impressed with Chelsea solidity
19:33 Klopp delighted with ´perfect´ Liverpool
19:27 ´It´s about getting the win against Newcastle´ - Hughes explains Stoke changes
19:13 Benitez wants transfer ´help´ after Brighton bore draw
18:57 Impossible not to give a penalty - Burnley boss Dyche frustrated with Tierney call
18:56 Liverpool star Salah outscoring eight Premier League teams in 2017-18
18:53 ´There was contact´ - Huddersfield´s Lossl admits Hendrick challenge
18:48 Lukaku suffers head injury in Southampton clash
18:47 Carvalhal revels in ´deserved´ Swansea win
18:31 Premier League title race is not over – Drinkwater
17:59 Bournemouth 2 Everton 1: Late Fraser second ends hosts´ eight-match winless run
17:59 Watford 1 Swansea City 2: Carvalhal makes winning start with stunning late turnaround
17:57 Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 0: Hendrick denied spot-kick in stalemate
17:54 Liverpool 2 Leicester City 1: Salah overhauls Vardy strike as £75m Van Dijk looks on
17:52 Chelsea 5 Stoke City 0: Conte´s men cruise past under-strength Potters
17:50 Newcastle United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Chances at a premium in dull draw
17:34 Benevento finally win after worst-ever Serie A start
16:45 Get him in the team! Van Dijk watches on as Liverpool concede early
16:21 There is no place for you – Elneny taunts Sanchez amid Arsenal rift rumours
15:56 Donnarumma allays Milan exit fears: I´m happy here
15:49 Gattuso pleased with battling AC Milan display
15:00 Montella planning talks with disgruntled Sevilla star N´Zonzi
14:55 Celtic 0 Rangers 0: Spoils shared in frantic Old Firm derby
14:29 Fiorentina 1 AC Milan 1: Calhanoglu earns stuttering Rossoneri a point
14:21 Britton steps back from coaching role to help Swansea´s survival fight
13:44 Pjaca needs Juventus loan exit for World Cup hopes
13:33 Atleti´s Filipe Luis suffers injured hamstring
12:22 A-League Review: Successive hat-tricks for Bobo as Sydney move eight clear
11:39 CR7 or 007? Ronaldo considering films after football
10:44 Morata denies rejecting Spurs because of Kane
10:10 Pardew ponders selling Evans to bring in striker
10:00 Wenger 811: The Arsenal manager´s most memorable moments
09:00 Wenger 811: The numbers behind record-breaking Arsenal tenure
05:24 Cavani eyes long-term PSG stay as he talks up Neymar relationship
04:36 Hook, line and sinker: Cavani attributes fishing to goalscoring exploits
04:04 City no more special than United, Arsenal and Chelsea – Hodgson
02:12 Hamsik receives gift from Maradona as record-breaking Napoli star scores 117th goal
02:07 Van Dijk fee ´not nice´, says Klopp
00:54 Mourinho: Man United will sign a marquee player next season
00:36 Mourinho: There is no financial fair play, clubs do what they want
00:16 Klopp: No need to sell Coutinho to balance Liverpool books
00:02 Championship Review: Cardiff stumble again as Millwall win London derby

Friday 29 December

23:30 Conte wants more goals from Chelsea star Hazard amid Madrid links
23:01 Crotone 0 Napoli 1: Hamsik adds to record haul for Serie A leaders
22:43 FA complains to UEFA and FIFA over Brewster abuse
21:51 Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher slams Mourinho moans
21:23 Chelsea announce record turnover and £15.3m profit
20:59 Gremio demand €50m for Barcelona target Arthur
20:34 Jenkins regrets not bringing Rodgers back to Swansea
19:26 West Brom´s Chadli out for two months
19:06 Borussia Monchengladbach keen on Oxford despite early termination of loan spell
19:05 Silva one of Spain´s best, says Luis Garcia
18:46 Dybala damaged by Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar comparisons - Allegri
17:37 These guys have done exceptional things - Spalletti plays down Inter dip
17:04 Lukaku not a machine - Mourinho sees striker feeling the strain
17:01 Klopp hopeful over ´quick healer´ Henderson
16:36 Stadium development not an excuse for Spurs - Pochettino
16:27 I´m no magician – Gattuso calls for calm after Milan derby triumph
16:18 Guardiola calms Kompany fears as Stones nears return
16:11 Ask Jurgen about his comments - Mourinho prickly on Liverpool´s Van Dijk spend
15:50 Pochettino: Impossible to put price tag on Kane
15:46 Conte: Top-four finish a success for Chelsea
15:37 ´Exceptional´ Van Dijk could be a bargain, Guardiola claims
15:24 It´s just an armband - Klopp plays down Coutinho captaincy
15:17 Hazard, Courtois futures ´private´ for Chelsea and Conte
14:47 Zaha is going nowhere - Hodgson given assurances over forward´s future
14:04 Kane ill but Wanyama back in Tottenham training
13:43 Valencia´s Marcelino given time off after boar accident
13:30 Allegri hints at loan exit for Juventus winger Pjaca
13:03 Sessegnon future out of Fulham´s control amid Real Madrid rumours
12:29 Hazard has rejected Chelsea deal to wait for Real Madrid, claims father
12:12 Melbourne Victory 2 Newcastle Jets 1: Berisha strike boosts leaders Sydney
11:35 Allardyce confirms Everton interest in Tosun and ´many others´
10:32 Losing Simeone much worse than Griezmann departure, says Gil Marin
09:36 Ronaldo drive puts him above Messi, says Roberto Carlos
06:05 Melbourne City confirm Vidosic signing
05:10 Jese still part of Stoke plans – Hughes
04:52 Cristiano Ronaldo: I have a lot of space for trophies
03:46 Paolo Cannavaro to join brother Fabio at Guangzhou Evergrande
02:46 Spurs star Alli not concerned with plateau in form
01:08 Crystal Palace have goals in them, says Hodgson

Facebook