Benzema ruled out for Real with hamstring injury

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could be out of action for up to three weeks after suffering a hamstring strain.
The Frenchman did not feature in Madrid's training session on Saturday and underwent a medical examination instead.
Madrid's tests subsequently confirmed a hamstring problem, and while the club have not released a timescale for his return, reports suggest he is expected to be out for between two to three weeks - a period that would potentially take in five games across the Copa del Rey and LaLiga.
Benzema medical report.#RealMadridhttps://t.co/tNUlIUOuyI— Real Madrid C.F.(@realmadriden) December 30, 2017
