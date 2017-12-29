Related

Article

These guys have done exceptional things - Spalletti plays down Inter dip

29 December 2017 17:37

Luciano Spalletti has backed Inter to bounce back from a dip in form that has seen his side lose their last three matches in all competitions.

A 1-0 extra-time Coppa Italia quarter-final loss to rivals AC Milan on Wednesday followed Serie A defeats to Udinese and Sassuolo.

Spalletti's side have scored only one goal in their last five matches in all competitions, having been the early pacesetters with a 16-game unbeaten run at the start of the season.

But Spalletti refuted suggestions Inter are in crisis, with Lazio the visitors to San Siro on Saturday.

"These guys have done exceptional things, because we have done everything alone, we have a chance to find a solution," Spalletti told reporters on Friday. 

"It is in these moments that you are able to know in depth your individual qualities and find the strength to react to be more ready and reactive in search of the goal you have set.

"We have done exceptional things, so we must keep in mind who we are and where we come from, knowing that we are strong, if we want to be, we will never have to be in trouble."

And Spalletti, who left Roma to take over at Inter for the new season, suggested his side's drop in form has deepened his feelings for the club.

"The wins made me an Interista, but this tough period made me completely fall in love with this club," Spalletti added.

"The players are a bit discouraged right now, I need to make them realise who they are: strong players who play in a great club thanks to their qualities.

"I hear talk about Lazio and Roma, who are having an exceptional season, about the two others [Napoli and Juventus] who are extra-terrestrial teams, and it seems to me that we're in the same bracket and no one has really given us anything."

Mauro Icardi is among the Inter stars to have been linked with a move away in the January transfer window, with Real Madrid reportedly keen on the Nerazzurri captain.

But Spalletti insisted Inter will keep their squad together over the second half of the season, unless players are not fully committed to the club.

"If someone says they want to leave in January, there's a mental deadline and you can't give what's expected of you," Spalletti said.

"From there your level drops. Anyone who shows me that they're not connected to the work they have to do has to know they're not part of my plans.

"That's not the right way to be in a group that wants to do its job well, and whoever does that is not an Interista to the end. If I have something to say to someone then I'll do it - and I haven't had to so far.

"A player will leave if we decide he leaves, otherwise he'll stay and get his head down for two games, because if he thinks about the deadline he's wasting his time.

"In January it's right that those who leave will be the ones we say, not those who want to leave. In that same regard, it seems to us that we're the ones who manage them, not agents or other clubs. Let us accept what we consider to be fair."

Sponsored links

Saturday 30 December

05:24 Cavani eyes long-term PSG stay as he talks up Neymar relationship
04:36 Hook, line and sinker: Cavani attributes fishing to goalscoring exploits
04:04 City no more special than United, Arsenal and Chelsea – Hodgson
02:12 Hamsik receives gift from Maradona as record-breaking Napoli star scores 117th goal
02:07 Van Dijk fee ´not nice´, says Klopp
00:54 Mourinho: Man United will sign a marquee player next season
00:36 Mourinho: There is no financial fair play, clubs do what they want
00:16 Klopp: No need to sell Coutinho to balance Liverpool books
00:02 Championship Review: Cardiff stumble again as Millwall win London derby

Friday 29 December

23:30 Conte wants more goals from Chelsea star Hazard amid Madrid links
23:01 Crotone 0 Napoli 1: Hamsik adds to record haul for Serie A leaders
22:43 FA complains to UEFA and FIFA over Brewster abuse
21:51 Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher slams Mourinho moans
21:23 Chelsea announce record turnover and £15.3m profit
20:59 Gremio demand €50m for Barcelona target Arthur
20:34 Jenkins regrets not bringing Rodgers back to Swansea
19:26 West Brom´s Chadli out for two months
19:06 Borussia Monchengladbach keen on Oxford despite early termination of loan spell
19:05 Silva one of Spain´s best, says Luis Garcia
18:46 Dybala damaged by Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar comparisons - Allegri
17:37 These guys have done exceptional things - Spalletti plays down Inter dip
17:04 Lukaku not a machine - Mourinho sees striker feeling the strain
17:01 Klopp hopeful over ´quick healer´ Henderson
16:36 Stadium development not an excuse for Spurs - Pochettino
16:27 I´m no magician – Gattuso calls for calm after Milan derby triumph
16:18 Guardiola calms Kompany fears as Stones nears return
16:11 Ask Jurgen about his comments - Mourinho prickly on Liverpool´s Van Dijk spend
15:50 Pochettino: Impossible to put price tag on Kane
15:46 Conte: Top-four finish a success for Chelsea
15:37 ´Exceptional´ Van Dijk could be a bargain, Guardiola claims
15:24 It´s just an armband - Klopp plays down Coutinho captaincy
15:17 Hazard, Courtois futures ´private´ for Chelsea and Conte
14:47 Zaha is going nowhere - Hodgson given assurances over forward´s future
14:04 Kane ill but Wanyama back in Tottenham training
13:43 Valencia´s Marcelino given time off after boar accident
13:30 Allegri hints at loan exit for Juventus winger Pjaca
13:03 Sessegnon future out of Fulham´s control amid Real Madrid rumours
12:29 Hazard has rejected Chelsea deal to wait for Real Madrid, claims father
12:12 Melbourne Victory 2 Newcastle Jets 1: Berisha strike boosts leaders Sydney
11:35 Allardyce confirms Everton interest in Tosun and ´many others´
10:32 Losing Simeone much worse than Griezmann departure, says Gil Marin
09:36 Ronaldo drive puts him above Messi, says Roberto Carlos
06:05 Melbourne City confirm Vidosic signing
05:10 Jese still part of Stoke plans – Hughes
04:52 Cristiano Ronaldo: I have a lot of space for trophies
03:46 Paolo Cannavaro to join brother Fabio at Guangzhou Evergrande
02:46 Spurs star Alli not concerned with plateau in form
01:08 Crystal Palace have goals in them, says Hodgson

Thursday 28 December

23:53 Wenger ´not fearful´ of January exit for Sanchez
23:24 Besiktas deny Tosun´s Everton transfer is done
23:00 Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 3: Rapid Sanchez double seals win for record-equalling Wenger
20:29 Wenger makes three changes for record-equalling Premier League game
20:18 Joining Inter would be a bad move for Giovinco - agent
19:24 Van Dijk sale is good business for Southampton, says Pellegrino
19:16 Liverpool´s Brewster accuses UEFA of brushing racism ´under the carpet´
18:27 Sevilla to appoint former AC Milan coach Montella
16:59 Cardiff´s Bamba a better defender than Van Dijk, says Warnock
16:24 Carvalhal: Swansea don´t need a miracle to survive
15:55 Ajax turn to Ten Hag to replace Keizer
15:45 Atletico Madrid determined to keep France star Griezmann
15:36 ´Wow´ - Klopp admits eyebrows will be raised at Van Dijk fee
14:23 Torino star Belotti avoids knee ligament damage
14:10 Leverkusen have no intention of selling Bailey amid Chelsea speculation
13:18 Aubameyang was ´mentally beaten´ by transfer rumours, says BVB president
13:07 Swansea turn to Carvalhal after sacking Clement
12:48 Veteran Betis legend Joaquin pens extension until 2020
12:46 Bayern stars underperformed for Ancelotti - Capello
12:36 Barcelona full-back Vidal open to Roma switch
10:51 Sterling ´bringing goals to the party´ as Manchester City march on
10:28 Totti: Messi is the best... just don´t tell Ronaldo
08:56 Crazy fees won´t stop - Puyol on Liverpool´s Van Dijk raid
08:00 From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
06:14 Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
05:30 Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
02:39 Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
02:33 Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
02:11 Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
01:39 Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
00:43 Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
00:00 Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone

Facebook