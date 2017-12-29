Silva one of Spain´s best, says Luis Garcia

David Silva's form for Manchester City this season is continuing to establish him as one of Spain's greatest players, according to ex-Liverpool and Barcelona forward Luis Garcia.
City are 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League following an on-going English record of 18 consecutive league wins.
Silva and Kevin De Bruyne have operated as the creative heart of Pep Guardiola's side and Garcia is not surprised by the level of performances produced by his 31-year-old countryman, who penned a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium last month.
Capped 118 times by Spain and fourth on his country's all-time international goals list with 35, Silva is set to have a vital role to play as Julen Lopetegui's men bid for World Cup glory in Russia next year.
"David Silva is becoming one of the best Spanish players," Garcia told Omnisport of the two-time European champion and 2010 World Cup winner.
"I'm not very impressed, only because I know just how good he is.
"Sometimes you look at him and say 'oh wow, look what he has done' because every single game he makes a different skill.
"We enjoy seeing him in the national team and we enjoy him every time. We are lucky he is doing well in the Premier League because we are going to use all that talent in the national team for our World Cup.
"I hope he keeps doing well and keeps improving."
December 10, 2017
Silva has missed recent City matches for personal reasons but his team-mates' form has stayed on track under Guardiola, who Garcia feels has proved the doubters wrong after an underwhelming debut season in England.
"People were talking about Pep Guardiola last year, that he couldn't make that difference," he said, speaking in Japan in his capacity as a LaLiga ambassador.
"This year he is showing he can impose his philosophy of playing in the Premier League. You watch Manchester City and every week it is 70 per cent possession and a ratio of three goals per game.
"Players who weren't performing maybe at that level are becoming better and better. Raheem Sterling moved from Liverpool to Manchester City and struggled in the beginning. He is flying this year
"He's got a secret in the way of training and understanding the players that he uses every time and it works every time."
Turning towards his country's campaign at Russia 2018, Garcia believes Spain are in a good place as the likes of Silva combine with emerging talents such as Saul Niguez and Marco Asensio in a richly gifted squad.
We already have rivals for a tournament that we face with responsibility, work and excitement. A big challenge in which we want to be ambitious and competitive. #WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/EEuB0Wn4rg— Julen Lopetegui (@julenlopetegui) December 1, 2017
"The aim has to be the same. We’ve got the talent in our team to aim for the trophy and try to win it," Garcia added, while acknowledging Spain face an acid test in the opening game of the tournament.
"It is a big game against Portugal – players who we all know, who know each other from their club teams. It is going to be a good game to see how Spain can arrive in this competition.
"I think we are in a good moment. The transition from 2014 to now has been good. New players are coming, they are showing that they are hungry to bring more trophies to the national team.
"That talent of the young players and the experience of the older players – [Lopetegui] has done a great job in the last couple of years.
"We’re excited with this national team, so hopefully we can do well."
|Cavani eyes long-term PSG stay as he talks up Neymar relationship
|Hook, line and sinker: Cavani attributes fishing to goalscoring exploits
|City no more special than United, Arsenal and Chelsea – Hodgson
|Hamsik receives gift from Maradona as record-breaking Napoli star scores 117th goal
|Van Dijk fee ´not nice´, says Klopp
|Mourinho: Man United will sign a marquee player next season
|Mourinho: There is no financial fair play, clubs do what they want
|Klopp: No need to sell Coutinho to balance Liverpool books
|Championship Review: Cardiff stumble again as Millwall win London derby
|Conte wants more goals from Chelsea star Hazard amid Madrid links
|Crotone 0 Napoli 1: Hamsik adds to record haul for Serie A leaders
|FA complains to UEFA and FIFA over Brewster abuse
|Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher slams Mourinho moans
|Chelsea announce record turnover and £15.3m profit
|Gremio demand €50m for Barcelona target Arthur
|Jenkins regrets not bringing Rodgers back to Swansea
|West Brom´s Chadli out for two months
|Borussia Monchengladbach keen on Oxford despite early termination of loan spell
|Silva one of Spain´s best, says Luis Garcia
|Dybala damaged by Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar comparisons - Allegri
|These guys have done exceptional things - Spalletti plays down Inter dip
|Lukaku not a machine - Mourinho sees striker feeling the strain
|Klopp hopeful over ´quick healer´ Henderson
|Stadium development not an excuse for Spurs - Pochettino
|I´m no magician – Gattuso calls for calm after Milan derby triumph
|Guardiola calms Kompany fears as Stones nears return
|Ask Jurgen about his comments - Mourinho prickly on Liverpool´s Van Dijk spend
|Pochettino: Impossible to put price tag on Kane
|Conte: Top-four finish a success for Chelsea
|´Exceptional´ Van Dijk could be a bargain, Guardiola claims
|It´s just an armband - Klopp plays down Coutinho captaincy
|Hazard, Courtois futures ´private´ for Chelsea and Conte
|Zaha is going nowhere - Hodgson given assurances over forward´s future
|Kane ill but Wanyama back in Tottenham training
|Valencia´s Marcelino given time off after boar accident
|Allegri hints at loan exit for Juventus winger Pjaca
|Sessegnon future out of Fulham´s control amid Real Madrid rumours
|Hazard has rejected Chelsea deal to wait for Real Madrid, claims father
|Melbourne Victory 2 Newcastle Jets 1: Berisha strike boosts leaders Sydney
|Allardyce confirms Everton interest in Tosun and ´many others´
|Losing Simeone much worse than Griezmann departure, says Gil Marin
|Ronaldo drive puts him above Messi, says Roberto Carlos
|Melbourne City confirm Vidosic signing
|Jese still part of Stoke plans – Hughes
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I have a lot of space for trophies
|Paolo Cannavaro to join brother Fabio at Guangzhou Evergrande
|Spurs star Alli not concerned with plateau in form
|Crystal Palace have goals in them, says Hodgson
|Wenger ´not fearful´ of January exit for Sanchez
|Besiktas deny Tosun´s Everton transfer is done
|Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 3: Rapid Sanchez double seals win for record-equalling Wenger
|Wenger makes three changes for record-equalling Premier League game
|Joining Inter would be a bad move for Giovinco - agent
|Van Dijk sale is good business for Southampton, says Pellegrino
|Liverpool´s Brewster accuses UEFA of brushing racism ´under the carpet´
|Sevilla to appoint former AC Milan coach Montella
|Cardiff´s Bamba a better defender than Van Dijk, says Warnock
|Carvalhal: Swansea don´t need a miracle to survive
|Ajax turn to Ten Hag to replace Keizer
|Atletico Madrid determined to keep France star Griezmann
|´Wow´ - Klopp admits eyebrows will be raised at Van Dijk fee
|Torino star Belotti avoids knee ligament damage
|Leverkusen have no intention of selling Bailey amid Chelsea speculation
|Aubameyang was ´mentally beaten´ by transfer rumours, says BVB president
|Swansea turn to Carvalhal after sacking Clement
|Veteran Betis legend Joaquin pens extension until 2020
|Bayern stars underperformed for Ancelotti - Capello
|Barcelona full-back Vidal open to Roma switch
|Sterling ´bringing goals to the party´ as Manchester City march on
|Totti: Messi is the best... just don´t tell Ronaldo
|Crazy fees won´t stop - Puyol on Liverpool´s Van Dijk raid
|From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
|Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
|Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
|Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
|Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
|Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
|Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
|Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
|Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone