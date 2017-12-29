I´m no magician – Gattuso calls for calm after Milan derby triumph

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso insists he is "no magician" and has called for some perspective after his side's Coppa Italia victory over city rivals Inter.

An extra-time goal from Patrick Cutrone secured a 1-0 win at San Siro on Wednesday and sent Milan into the semi-finals, where they will meet Lazio.

The win gave Rossoneri fans something to celebrate during another difficult season, with their side having lost their last two Serie A games without scoring a goal to find themselves 11th in the table.

But Gattuso says one result will not change everything for the club ahead of a tricky visit to Fiorentina on Saturday.

"I'm no magician," he told a news conference. "It was a very difficult game but we need to take things one match at a time. We need to keep working and showing the attitude I've seen during this period.

"We want to finish this first half of the season in a better way. We know the problems we had and that we still have.

"It was an important match and it's given us a lot of strength. Now we're playing a Fiorentina side in very good form and we go into it with a lot of fatigue."

Here's the 23-man squad that will travel to Florence for #FiorentinaMilan https://t.co/qvlli0HT5e

Mister Gattuso ha convocato 23 rossoneri per la trasferta di Firenze https://t.co/R4N7V43HSg pic.twitter.com/MyfyJh0Odp — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 29, 2017

Gattuso replaced Vincenzo Montella after he was sacked last month, with the former Italy striker having now agreed a deal to take over at Sevilla.

The 39-year-old has wished Montella all the best in Spain and admits he would love the chance to go face-to-face with him in the Champions League in future.

"I'd sign up for that 1000 times," said Gattuso. "I wish him massive luck. I had a great relationship with him over those few months. I have huge respect for him as a man and as a coach."