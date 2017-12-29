Related

I´m no magician – Gattuso calls for calm after Milan derby triumph

29 December 2017 16:27

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso insists he is "no magician" and has called for some perspective after his side's Coppa Italia victory over city rivals Inter.

An extra-time goal from Patrick Cutrone secured a 1-0 win at San Siro on Wednesday and sent Milan into the semi-finals, where they will meet Lazio.

The win gave Rossoneri fans something to celebrate during another difficult season, with their side having lost their last two Serie A games without scoring a goal to find themselves 11th in the table.

But Gattuso says one result will not change everything for the club ahead of a tricky visit to Fiorentina on Saturday.

"I'm no magician," he told a news conference. "It was a very difficult game but we need to take things one match at a time. We need to keep working and showing the attitude I've seen during this period.

"We want to finish this first half of the season in a better way. We know the problems we had and that we still have.

"It was an important match and it's given us a lot of strength. Now we're playing a Fiorentina side in very good form and we go into it with a lot of fatigue."

Gattuso replaced Vincenzo Montella after he was sacked last month, with the former Italy striker having now agreed a deal to take over at Sevilla.

The 39-year-old has wished Montella all the best in Spain and admits he would love the chance to go face-to-face with him in the Champions League in future.

"I'd sign up for that 1000 times," said Gattuso. "I wish him massive luck. I had a great relationship with him over those few months. I have huge respect for him as a man and as a coach."

