I´m no magician – Gattuso calls for calm after Milan derby triumph

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso insists he is "no magician" and has called for some perspective after his side's Coppa Italia victory over city rivals Inter.
An extra-time goal from Patrick Cutrone secured a 1-0 win at San Siro on Wednesday and sent Milan into the semi-finals, where they will meet Lazio.
The win gave Rossoneri fans something to celebrate during another difficult season, with their side having lost their last two Serie A games without scoring a goal to find themselves 11th in the table.
But Gattuso says one result will not change everything for the club ahead of a tricky visit to Fiorentina on Saturday.
"I'm no magician," he told a news conference. "It was a very difficult game but we need to take things one match at a time. We need to keep working and showing the attitude I've seen during this period.
"We want to finish this first half of the season in a better way. We know the problems we had and that we still have.
"It was an important match and it's given us a lot of strength. Now we're playing a Fiorentina side in very good form and we go into it with a lot of fatigue."
Here's the 23-man squad that will travel to Florence for #FiorentinaMilan https://t.co/qvlli0HT5e— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 29, 2017
Mister Gattuso ha convocato 23 rossoneri per la trasferta di Firenze https://t.co/R4N7V43HSg pic.twitter.com/MyfyJh0Odp
Gattuso replaced Vincenzo Montella after he was sacked last month, with the former Italy striker having now agreed a deal to take over at Sevilla.
The 39-year-old has wished Montella all the best in Spain and admits he would love the chance to go face-to-face with him in the Champions League in future.
"I'd sign up for that 1000 times," said Gattuso. "I wish him massive luck. I had a great relationship with him over those few months. I have huge respect for him as a man and as a coach."
|Cavani eyes long-term PSG stay as he talks up Neymar relationship
|Hook, line and sinker: Cavani attributes fishing to goalscoring exploits
|City no more special than United, Arsenal and Chelsea – Hodgson
|Hamsik receives gift from Maradona as record-breaking Napoli star scores 117th goal
|Van Dijk fee ´not nice´, says Klopp
|Mourinho: Man United will sign a marquee player next season
|Mourinho: There is no financial fair play, clubs do what they want
|Klopp: No need to sell Coutinho to balance Liverpool books
|Championship Review: Cardiff stumble again as Millwall win London derby
|Conte wants more goals from Chelsea star Hazard amid Madrid links
|Crotone 0 Napoli 1: Hamsik adds to record haul for Serie A leaders
|FA complains to UEFA and FIFA over Brewster abuse
|Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher slams Mourinho moans
|Chelsea announce record turnover and £15.3m profit
|Gremio demand €50m for Barcelona target Arthur
|Jenkins regrets not bringing Rodgers back to Swansea
|West Brom´s Chadli out for two months
|Borussia Monchengladbach keen on Oxford despite early termination of loan spell
|Silva one of Spain´s best, says Luis Garcia
|Dybala damaged by Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar comparisons - Allegri
|These guys have done exceptional things - Spalletti plays down Inter dip
|Lukaku not a machine - Mourinho sees striker feeling the strain
|Klopp hopeful over ´quick healer´ Henderson
|Stadium development not an excuse for Spurs - Pochettino
|I´m no magician – Gattuso calls for calm after Milan derby triumph
|Guardiola calms Kompany fears as Stones nears return
|Ask Jurgen about his comments - Mourinho prickly on Liverpool´s Van Dijk spend
|Pochettino: Impossible to put price tag on Kane
|Conte: Top-four finish a success for Chelsea
|´Exceptional´ Van Dijk could be a bargain, Guardiola claims
|It´s just an armband - Klopp plays down Coutinho captaincy
|Hazard, Courtois futures ´private´ for Chelsea and Conte
|Zaha is going nowhere - Hodgson given assurances over forward´s future
|Kane ill but Wanyama back in Tottenham training
|Valencia´s Marcelino given time off after boar accident
|Allegri hints at loan exit for Juventus winger Pjaca
|Sessegnon future out of Fulham´s control amid Real Madrid rumours
|Hazard has rejected Chelsea deal to wait for Real Madrid, claims father
|Melbourne Victory 2 Newcastle Jets 1: Berisha strike boosts leaders Sydney
|Allardyce confirms Everton interest in Tosun and ´many others´
|Losing Simeone much worse than Griezmann departure, says Gil Marin
|Ronaldo drive puts him above Messi, says Roberto Carlos
|Melbourne City confirm Vidosic signing
|Jese still part of Stoke plans – Hughes
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I have a lot of space for trophies
|Paolo Cannavaro to join brother Fabio at Guangzhou Evergrande
|Spurs star Alli not concerned with plateau in form
|Crystal Palace have goals in them, says Hodgson
|Wenger ´not fearful´ of January exit for Sanchez
|Besiktas deny Tosun´s Everton transfer is done
|Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 3: Rapid Sanchez double seals win for record-equalling Wenger
|Wenger makes three changes for record-equalling Premier League game
|Joining Inter would be a bad move for Giovinco - agent
|Van Dijk sale is good business for Southampton, says Pellegrino
|Liverpool´s Brewster accuses UEFA of brushing racism ´under the carpet´
|Sevilla to appoint former AC Milan coach Montella
|Cardiff´s Bamba a better defender than Van Dijk, says Warnock
|Carvalhal: Swansea don´t need a miracle to survive
|Ajax turn to Ten Hag to replace Keizer
|Atletico Madrid determined to keep France star Griezmann
|´Wow´ - Klopp admits eyebrows will be raised at Van Dijk fee
|Torino star Belotti avoids knee ligament damage
|Leverkusen have no intention of selling Bailey amid Chelsea speculation
|Aubameyang was ´mentally beaten´ by transfer rumours, says BVB president
|Swansea turn to Carvalhal after sacking Clement
|Veteran Betis legend Joaquin pens extension until 2020
|Bayern stars underperformed for Ancelotti - Capello
|Barcelona full-back Vidal open to Roma switch
|Sterling ´bringing goals to the party´ as Manchester City march on
|Totti: Messi is the best... just don´t tell Ronaldo
|Crazy fees won´t stop - Puyol on Liverpool´s Van Dijk raid
|From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
|Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
|Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
|Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
|Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
|Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
|Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
|Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
|Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone