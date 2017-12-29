Ask Jurgen about his comments - Mourinho prickly on Liverpool´s Van Dijk spend

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took a thinly veiled swipe at Jurgen Klopp in response to Liverpool making Virgil van Dijk the most expensive defender in football history.
Van Dijk will officially complete a reported £75million switch to Liverpool from Southampton on January 1 - in the type of blockbuster deal Klopp was openly sceptical about when United spent £89.3m to break the world transfer record and re-sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in August last year.
"If you bring one player in for £100m and he gets injured, then it all goes through the chimney," Klopp said at the time. "The day that this is football, I'm not in a job anymore, because the game is about playing together.
"Other clubs can go out and spend more money and collect top players. I want to do it differently. I would even do it differently if I could spend that money."
Mourinho's United face a defensively depleted but soon-to-be financially bolstered Southampton on Saturday, with his team 15 points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City in second.
After the 2-2 draw against Burnley on Boxing Day, Mourinho complained a near £300m investment in players since his arrival at Old Trafford was "not enough" to compete with City, who he observed can "buy full-backs for the price of strikers".
With Liverpool now having matched the figure United spent to recruit striker Romelu Lukaku from Everton in July, the Portuguese was invited to comment once more.
"I think the one to speak about it in a specific way has to be Jurgen," he said.
"If I was one of you [a reporter] I would ask him about his comments about one year ago.
"[I am] not speaking specifically about that case because in Liverpool they do what they want to do and I am nobody to comment on what they do.
"The reality is if they think the player is the right player for them and they really want the player, they pay this amount or they don't have the player. That's the way the market is at this time."
"I think we played very well in both matches [against Leicester and Burnley],” Jose says. “We didn't score enough goals in relation to [the chances] we created, so we were punished by not having great efficiency in both boxes.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Ush4y0Uoyt— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 29, 2017
Mourinho went on to state modern transfer fees are not a useful barometer when looking at how the stars of today compare with former greats.
"When we compare now the amount of money that certain managers and clubs spend, not even with 10 years but three years ago, it is to compare the impossible. You cannot compare the realities," he added.
"Now you are going to say Virgil van Dijk is the most expensive defender in the history of football.
"Was he better than [Paolo] Maldini, or was he better than [Giuseppe] Bergomi, or was he better than [Rio] Ferdinand? You cannot say that.
"It is just the way the market is. If you pay, obviously you pay a crazy amount of money and if you don't pay you don't have the player.
"So, no criticism at all about what Liverpool did, at all. It's just the way it is."
|Cavani eyes long-term PSG stay as he talks up Neymar relationship
|Hook, line and sinker: Cavani attributes fishing to goalscoring exploits
|City no more special than United, Arsenal and Chelsea – Hodgson
|Hamsik receives gift from Maradona as record-breaking Napoli star scores 117th goal
|Van Dijk fee ´not nice´, says Klopp
|Mourinho: Man United will sign a marquee player next season
|Mourinho: There is no financial fair play, clubs do what they want
|Klopp: No need to sell Coutinho to balance Liverpool books
|Championship Review: Cardiff stumble again as Millwall win London derby
|Conte wants more goals from Chelsea star Hazard amid Madrid links
|Crotone 0 Napoli 1: Hamsik adds to record haul for Serie A leaders
|FA complains to UEFA and FIFA over Brewster abuse
|Guardiola would win the title with Man United - Carragher slams Mourinho moans
|Chelsea announce record turnover and £15.3m profit
|Gremio demand €50m for Barcelona target Arthur
|Jenkins regrets not bringing Rodgers back to Swansea
|West Brom´s Chadli out for two months
|Borussia Monchengladbach keen on Oxford despite early termination of loan spell
|Silva one of Spain´s best, says Luis Garcia
|Dybala damaged by Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar comparisons - Allegri
|These guys have done exceptional things - Spalletti plays down Inter dip
|Lukaku not a machine - Mourinho sees striker feeling the strain
|Klopp hopeful over ´quick healer´ Henderson
|Stadium development not an excuse for Spurs - Pochettino
|I´m no magician – Gattuso calls for calm after Milan derby triumph
|Guardiola calms Kompany fears as Stones nears return
|Ask Jurgen about his comments - Mourinho prickly on Liverpool´s Van Dijk spend
|Pochettino: Impossible to put price tag on Kane
|Conte: Top-four finish a success for Chelsea
|´Exceptional´ Van Dijk could be a bargain, Guardiola claims
|It´s just an armband - Klopp plays down Coutinho captaincy
|Hazard, Courtois futures ´private´ for Chelsea and Conte
|Zaha is going nowhere - Hodgson given assurances over forward´s future
|Kane ill but Wanyama back in Tottenham training
|Valencia´s Marcelino given time off after boar accident
|Allegri hints at loan exit for Juventus winger Pjaca
|Sessegnon future out of Fulham´s control amid Real Madrid rumours
|Hazard has rejected Chelsea deal to wait for Real Madrid, claims father
|Melbourne Victory 2 Newcastle Jets 1: Berisha strike boosts leaders Sydney
|Allardyce confirms Everton interest in Tosun and ´many others´
|Losing Simeone much worse than Griezmann departure, says Gil Marin
|Ronaldo drive puts him above Messi, says Roberto Carlos
|Melbourne City confirm Vidosic signing
|Jese still part of Stoke plans – Hughes
|Cristiano Ronaldo: I have a lot of space for trophies
|Paolo Cannavaro to join brother Fabio at Guangzhou Evergrande
|Spurs star Alli not concerned with plateau in form
|Crystal Palace have goals in them, says Hodgson
|Wenger ´not fearful´ of January exit for Sanchez
|Besiktas deny Tosun´s Everton transfer is done
|Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 3: Rapid Sanchez double seals win for record-equalling Wenger
|Wenger makes three changes for record-equalling Premier League game
|Joining Inter would be a bad move for Giovinco - agent
|Van Dijk sale is good business for Southampton, says Pellegrino
|Liverpool´s Brewster accuses UEFA of brushing racism ´under the carpet´
|Sevilla to appoint former AC Milan coach Montella
|Cardiff´s Bamba a better defender than Van Dijk, says Warnock
|Carvalhal: Swansea don´t need a miracle to survive
|Ajax turn to Ten Hag to replace Keizer
|Atletico Madrid determined to keep France star Griezmann
|´Wow´ - Klopp admits eyebrows will be raised at Van Dijk fee
|Torino star Belotti avoids knee ligament damage
|Leverkusen have no intention of selling Bailey amid Chelsea speculation
|Aubameyang was ´mentally beaten´ by transfer rumours, says BVB president
|Swansea turn to Carvalhal after sacking Clement
|Veteran Betis legend Joaquin pens extension until 2020
|Bayern stars underperformed for Ancelotti - Capello
|Barcelona full-back Vidal open to Roma switch
|Sterling ´bringing goals to the party´ as Manchester City march on
|Totti: Messi is the best... just don´t tell Ronaldo
|Crazy fees won´t stop - Puyol on Liverpool´s Van Dijk raid
|From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
|Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
|Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
|Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
|Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
|Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
|Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
|Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
|Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone