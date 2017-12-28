Related

Article

´Wow´ - Klopp admits eyebrows will be raised at Van Dijk fee

28 December 2017 15:36

Jurgen Klopp concedes people may look at the £75 million fee Liverpool have paid for Virgil van Dijk and think "wow", but he remains confident the Netherlands centre-half will prove his worth to the Merseysiders over the next few years.

Klopp persuaded the Liverpool board to pay a world record fee for a defender for Van Dijk - the move confirmed on Wednesday - with the 26-year-old's switch from Southampton to be made official when the transfer window opens on January 1.

Eyebrows have been raised at the financial commitment made by Liverpool for a player who has struggled to find his best form following a long-term injury lay-off caused by a foot problem, but Klopp has no doubt the former Celtic defender will turn out to be a shrewd addition.

He told Sky Sports News: "I can imagine that people will think 'wow, what a number', but for me it's not really interesting. We don't make the prices, the market makes the prices.

"The first thing that all Liverpool supporters should forget quite soon is the price. We only talk about the player and what he can bring in. The quality, the mentality, the character, all that stuff, and that's why we're really pleased with it."

Klopp was unconcerned by Van Dijk's recent struggles at St Mary's and insisted he would not be rushed into a Liverpool defence that has failed to convince this season.

The German added: "It's probably not been the best half season [for Van Dijk] at Southampton, he was a long time injured and we all know what happened last summer [Liverpool apologising after Southampton claimed they made an illegal approach for the player].

"He's a tall player and they always need longer [to recover from injury] so he needs to get rhythm. But we have quality in that position so there's no need to rush him.

"He needs to adapt to our style of play, it's a different game but we are 100 per cent sure he will do it."

With RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita also due to join Liverpool in July, it appears Klopp is assembling a squad to challenge for the Premier League title next season and he is confident the club is on an upward trajectory.

"We feel that for the last two years we have made steps in the right direction and that's what the owners and supporters are asking for," he said.

"Each new player we bring in is another step. We think we've done well in the transfer market but we also believe in improving the team on the training pitch."

Van Dijk won't be registered for fourth-placed Liverpool's New Year's Day trip to Burnley so his debut may come when Everton visit Anfield for a Merseyside derby in the FA Cup on January 5.

 

Sponsored links

Thursday 28 December

20:29 Wenger makes three changes for record-equalling Premier League game
20:18 Joining Inter would be a bad move for Giovinco - agent
19:24 Van Dijk sale is good business for Southampton, says Pellegrino
19:16 Liverpool´s Brewster accuses UEFA of brushing racism ´under the carpet´
18:27 Sevilla to appoint former AC Milan coach Montella
16:59 Cardiff´s Bamba a better defender than Van Dijk, says Warnock
16:24 Carvalhal: Swansea don´t need a miracle to survive
15:55 Ajax turn to Ten Hag to replace Keizer
15:45 Atletico Madrid determined to keep France star Griezmann
15:36 ´Wow´ - Klopp admits eyebrows will be raised at Van Dijk fee
14:23 Torino star Belotti avoids knee ligament damage
14:10 Leverkusen have no intention of selling Bailey amid Chelsea speculation
13:18 Aubameyang was ´mentally beaten´ by transfer rumours, says BVB president
13:07 Swansea turn to Carvalhal after sacking Clement
12:48 Veteran Betis legend Joaquin pens extension until 2020
12:46 Bayern stars underperformed for Ancelotti - Capello
12:36 Barcelona full-back Vidal open to Roma switch
10:51 Sterling ´bringing goals to the party´ as Manchester City march on
10:28 Totti: Messi is the best... just don´t tell Ronaldo
08:56 Crazy fees won´t stop - Puyol on Liverpool´s Van Dijk raid
08:00 From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
06:14 Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
05:30 Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
02:39 Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
02:33 Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
02:11 Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
01:39 Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
00:43 Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
00:00 Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone

Wednesday 27 December

23:39 Guardiola: Newcastle didn´t want to play
23:30 AC Milan 1 Inter 0 (after extra time): Cutrone the hero in Coppa Italia quarter-final
23:16 Records not on Sterling´s mind as Manchester City keep on winning
22:38 Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1: Sterling sends leaders 15 points clear
21:22 Kompany lasts under 11 minutes of Manchester City´s clash with Newcastle
20:35 Mitrovic seeking Newcastle exit
20:27 Virgil van Dijk: The numbers that suggest Liverpool have a £75million bargain
19:55 Van Dijk ´delighted and honoured´ to join Liverpool
19:32 Van Dijk surpasses Suarez as Liverpool make statement signing
19:32 Van Dijk tops Mendy, Bonucci and Stones on list of world´s most expensive defenders
19:03 Van Dijk finally completes ´world-record´ Liverpool move
18:45 Gabriel Barbosa could return to Brazil after Benfica failure
18:35 Moyes in a hurry to add to West Ham squad
17:52 Chilean side misses out on promotion after shoot-out protest
17:29 Athletic Bilbao warn Kepa: Pay buy-out clause if you want to join Real Madrid
16:39 Britton hoping for January arrivals to lift struggling Swansea
15:44 Mutko replaced on Russia´s World Cup organising committee
14:58 Liverpool´s Flanagan charged with common assault
14:43 Barcelona players house-hunting for Coutinho, jokes Paulinho
13:49 Weah celebrates victory in Liberia presidential race
13:32 Kane ´absolutely fantastic´ to beat Messi and Ronaldo - Wenger
13:27 Neymar plays for the team, Mbappe claims
12:47 Mbappe excited to face ´hero´ Ronaldo and ´icon´ Zidane
12:41 Wenger believes Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
11:49 Injured Donnarumma out of Milan derby
11:41 Join the club - Wry Wenger suggests Mourinho must cope with money moans
10:39 Mourinho explains Ibra sub in Burnley draw
09:03 Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid
08:44 Newcastle can be top eight with transfer backing - Benitez
08:00 Hit or Miss? Rating Mourinho´s signings as Man United boss demands more
06:01 Kane could star for Real Madrid or Barcelona – Shearer
02:30 Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored
01:39 Man City can´t be complacent amid special run, insists Kompany
00:40 Capello: Bonucci can´t defend

Tuesday 26 December

23:43 Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
23:36 Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
23:23 Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
22:46 Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
22:34 Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
22:34 Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
22:03 Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
21:42 #ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
21:15 Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
20:40 Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
20:23 Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
20:23 Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
19:50 Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
19:39 Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
19:28 Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
19:27 Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
19:21 We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
19:21 Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
19:19 A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
19:06 Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
19:03 Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
18:40 Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
18:07 Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
18:05 Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
18:02 Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
17:59 Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
17:56 Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
17:53 Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
17:51 West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
16:35 Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
16:29 Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
15:49 Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
15:29 Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
15:21 Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
15:13 Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
14:50 Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
14:40 Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
14:18 Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
13:54 Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
13:24 Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
12:40 FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
12:28 Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
11:29 Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
10:34 Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
04:22 Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
03:22 Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 20 +49 58
2 Manchester United 20 +27 43
3 Chelsea 20 +20 42
4 Liverpool 20 +23 38
5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 +19 37
6 Arsenal 19 +11 34
7 Burnley 20 +1 33
8 Leicester City 20 +0 27
9 Everton 20 -6 27
10 Watford 20 -6 25
11 Huddersfield Town 20 -14 23
12 Brighton & Hov… 20 -10 21
13 Stoke City 20 -18 20
14 Southampton 20 -10 19
15 Newcastle United 20 -11 18
16 Crystal Palace 19 -13 18
17 West Ham United 20 -16 18
18 AFC Bournemouth 20 -13 17
19 West Bromwich … 20 -13 15
20 Swansea City 20 -20 13

Facebook