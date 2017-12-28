Wenger ´not fearful´ of January exit for Sanchez

Arsene Wenger insists he is "not fearful" of Alexis Sanchez leaving Arsenal in January.
The Chile international will enter the final six months of his Arsenal contract at the start of January and is not expected to remain with the club next term.
Sanchez, who continues to be linked with a move to Manchester City, provided another reminder of his importance to the Gunners with a match-winning brace in the 3-2 defeat of Crystal Palace on Thursday.
If Arsenal do not sell the former Barcelona forward in January there is a significant chance they will lose him on a free transfer, though Wenger is not worried about him leaving just yet.
That's @premierleague goals this season for our No #ElNinoMaravilla pic.twitter.com/dfENKgGfBZ— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 28, 2017
"I am not fearful," Wenger told Sky Sports. "But as you said, that will be a subject that arises because of his contractual situation.
"I can only repeat what I've said until now and I've said it many times, so I won't repeat."
Jack Wilshere is another Arsenal player whose contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign, though there appears to be a much stronger possibility of the England midfielder staying put.
Wilshere supplied a sublime assist for Sanchez's second at Selhurst Park and Wenger is happy with the 25-year-old's recent displays.
"He has shown [the good form he is in] recently and again tonight [Thursday]," Wenger said. "He had a very good game, gave the ball to Sanchez to score and overall he was very good."
Wilshere also spoke after the match and is under the impression that a new deal is imminent.
"I've spoken to the boss and he said he'll speak to me," he said. "I'm sure we'll get it [the contract] done, yes."
