Wenger makes three changes for record-equalling Premier League game

Arsene Wenger has made three changes to Arsenal's starting XI in his record-equalling 810th game in charge of a Premier League fixture.
The Frenchman, who joined the Gunners in 1996, will move level with former long-time foe and legendary Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson in Thursday's encounter against Crystal Palace.
Wenger, who has led Arsenal to three Premier League titles - the last of which came in 2004 - will own the record outright after Sunday's clash against West Brom.
And Arsenal make three changes to the side that produced a thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool last time out, with Shkodran Mustafi, Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers coming in while Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Alex Iwobi and Nacho Monreal drop out.
810 - Arsene Wenger will take charge of his 810th game as a Premier League manager tonight; equalling Sir Alex Ferguson’s Premier League record. Stalwart. pic.twitter.com/eApDDgYarz— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2017
The team news is in - and we've made changes to the side that drew with Liverpool last week#CPFCvAFC pic.twitter.com/8vIA3wZJjG— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) December 28, 2017
