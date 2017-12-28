Related

Van Dijk sale is good business for Southampton, says Pellegrino

28 December 2017 19:24

Mauricio Pellegrino believes Virgil van Dijk's departure represents good business for Southampton and he is already eyeing "two or three" additions with the money raised by the defender's sale.

Netherlands centre-back Van Dijk will join Liverpool for a reported £75million, a record fee for a defender, when the January transfer window opens.

The deal has been met with doubt by many pundits for a player who has struggled to hit top form since returning from a foot injury, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stated is convinced the signing will prove a shrewd one for the Reds.

And Saints boss Pellegrino is equally confident his side will be stronger collectively once the money has been reinvested.

"You have to analyse in a positive way to reinvest this money in our squad to try to be stronger," he said. "At Southampton it is impossible to bring in players for £80million or £50million.

"But maybe for us it can mean a couple of good players. Maybe we can change one player for two or three players with this money.

"We are talking about the couple of targets that we've got. I would like to bring in a couple of players minimum and we have to work for this."

 

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 20 +49 58
2 Manchester United 20 +27 43
3 Chelsea 20 +20 42
4 Liverpool 20 +23 38
5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 +19 37
6 Arsenal 20 +12 37
7 Burnley 20 +1 33
8 Leicester City 20 +0 27
9 Everton 20 -6 27
10 Watford 20 -6 25
11 Huddersfield Town 20 -14 23
12 Brighton & Hov… 20 -10 21
13 Stoke City 20 -18 20
14 Southampton 20 -10 19
15 Newcastle United 20 -11 18
16 Crystal Palace 20 -14 18
17 West Ham United 20 -16 18
18 AFC Bournemouth 20 -13 17
19 West Bromwich … 20 -13 15
20 Swansea City 20 -20 13

