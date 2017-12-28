Van Dijk sale is good business for Southampton, says Pellegrino

Mauricio Pellegrino believes Virgil van Dijk's departure represents good business for Southampton and he is already eyeing "two or three" additions with the money raised by the defender's sale.

Netherlands centre-back Van Dijk will join Liverpool for a reported £75million, a record fee for a defender, when the January transfer window opens.

The deal has been met with doubt by many pundits for a player who has struggled to hit top form since returning from a foot injury, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stated is convinced the signing will prove a shrewd one for the Reds.

And Saints boss Pellegrino is equally confident his side will be stronger collectively once the money has been reinvested.

Pellegrino: “In January we have got our targets and we have to look forward to try to improve our squad.” #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/zKecD8T9DT — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 28, 2017

"You have to analyse in a positive way to reinvest this money in our squad to try to be stronger," he said. "At Southampton it is impossible to bring in players for £80million or £50million.

"But maybe for us it can mean a couple of good players. Maybe we can change one player for two or three players with this money.

"We are talking about the couple of targets that we've got. I would like to bring in a couple of players minimum and we have to work for this."