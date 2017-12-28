Torino star Belotti avoids knee ligament damage

Torino have been handed a boost after scans ruled out a serious knee injury to Andrea Belotti.

It was feared that Belotti had sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee after going down in training on Wednesday.

However, Torino provided a further update on Thursday to rule out significant damage to their star striker, who remains a reported target for many of European football's heavyweights.

A statement on the club's website read: "Andrea Belotti suffered a distortive trauma to his right knee.

"The investigations performed exclude a ligament or meniscal lesion. The prognosis will depend on the clinical evolution."

Belotti missed most of October with a knee injury, and he has just four goals in 15 Serie A appearances this season having netted 26 last term.