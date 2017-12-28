Sevilla to appoint former AC Milan coach Montella

Sevilla have chosen Vincenzo Montella to succeed Eduardo Berizzo as head coach on a one-and-a-half-year deal, after reaching a "principle agreement" with the Italian.
Montella has been out of a job for just over a month after he was sacked by AC Milan on November 27, with the Serie A giants enduring an underwhelming start to the season despite spending a reported €196million in the transfer market.
The former Italy international left Milan seventh in Serie A, though they have since slipped even further down the table to 11th since Gennaro Gattuso took over.
Although Sevilla have not won any of their last four games in all competitions, Montella joins them in a strong position, with Berizzo getting sacked despite the club sitting fifth in LaLiga and having booked passage to the knockout phase of the Champions League, where they will meet Manchester United.
The dismissal of Berizzo – who had only recently returned from prostate cancer surgery – came about due to a string of poor performances and unsatisfactory results, while he is also reported to have had a strained relationship with members of the first-team squad.
2015 - The best result for Montella as manager in European competitions was the UEL semifinals when Fiorentina were eliminated by @SevillaFC_ENG (0-5 in the tie). Takeover pic.twitter.com/UtHc3ARJUe— OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 28, 2017
Montella is still technically on gardening leave and contracted to Milan, but providing his severance negotiations with the Serie A giants go to plan, the 43-year-old will sign his contract on Friday and take charge of first-team operations a day later.
The move will see Montella link up with striker Luis Muriel – who became Sevilla's record signing in pre-season – once again, having worked together at Sampdoria.
Montella's first match in charge will be in the Copa del Rey at Cadiz on January 3, before making his LaLiga bow three days later at home to bitter local rivals Real Betis.
