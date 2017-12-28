Liverpool´s Brewster accuses UEFA of brushing racism ´under the carpet´

UEFA does not take racism "seriously" and just brush the issue "under the carpet", according to Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster.
The 17-year-old striker claims to have witnessed several incidents in which racial slurs are alleged to have been used.
Most recently at the start of December, when Liverpool lodged an official complaint to European football's governing body after Spartak Moscow defender Leonid Mironov was purported to have made a racist comment towards Brewster during a UEFA Youth League game, with that ultimately leading to a charge.
In Liverpool's previous meeting with Spartak in the competition, supporters of the Russian club directed monkey chants at black players and the subsequent punishment was a fine, the closing of 500 seats in their academy stadium and being forced to display an 'Equal Game' banner in that area of the stand.
But Brewster is not impressed by UEFA's actions and is adamant it needs to do more in order to stop such incidents.
UEFA declined to make an immediate response to Brewster's comments when approached by Omnisport.
Speaking to The Guardian, Brewster said: "It's not really a punishment, is it?
"It was nothing really, a slap on the wrist. They weren't even using those seats. It would be like us being asked to close 500 seats at Prenton Park in a stand that was already empty. It should have been more severe – a whole stadium ban.
"Everyone stands behind the anti-racism banners. You have the adverts for Champions League games saying 'no to racism' in all the different languages. Idols of the game take part – but it still happens.
"I'm thinking to myself: 'Well, I'm standing behind a banner but does it really stop them from saying it?'
"To be honest, I don't think there is any point. It needs more severe punishments. I don't think UEFA take this thing seriously.
"They don't really care. That is how it feels anyway, like it has been brushed under the carpet."
|Wenger ´not fearful´ of January exit for Sanchez
|Besiktas deny Tosun´s Everton transfer is done
|Crystal Palace 2 Arsenal 3: Rapid Sanchez double seals win for record-equalling Wenger
|Wenger makes three changes for record-equalling Premier League game
|Joining Inter would be a bad move for Giovinco - agent
|Van Dijk sale is good business for Southampton, says Pellegrino
|Liverpool´s Brewster accuses UEFA of brushing racism ´under the carpet´
|Sevilla to appoint former AC Milan coach Montella
|Cardiff´s Bamba a better defender than Van Dijk, says Warnock
|Carvalhal: Swansea don´t need a miracle to survive
|Ajax turn to Ten Hag to replace Keizer
|Atletico Madrid determined to keep France star Griezmann
|´Wow´ - Klopp admits eyebrows will be raised at Van Dijk fee
|Torino star Belotti avoids knee ligament damage
|Leverkusen have no intention of selling Bailey amid Chelsea speculation
|Aubameyang was ´mentally beaten´ by transfer rumours, says BVB president
|Swansea turn to Carvalhal after sacking Clement
|Veteran Betis legend Joaquin pens extension until 2020
|Bayern stars underperformed for Ancelotti - Capello
|Barcelona full-back Vidal open to Roma switch
|Sterling ´bringing goals to the party´ as Manchester City march on
|Totti: Messi is the best... just don´t tell Ronaldo
|Crazy fees won´t stop - Puyol on Liverpool´s Van Dijk raid
|From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
|Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
|Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
|Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
|Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
|Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
|Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
|Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
|Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone
|Guardiola: Newcastle didn´t want to play
|AC Milan 1 Inter 0 (after extra time): Cutrone the hero in Coppa Italia quarter-final
|Records not on Sterling´s mind as Manchester City keep on winning
|Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1: Sterling sends leaders 15 points clear
|Kompany lasts under 11 minutes of Manchester City´s clash with Newcastle
|Mitrovic seeking Newcastle exit
|Virgil van Dijk: The numbers that suggest Liverpool have a £75million bargain
|Van Dijk ´delighted and honoured´ to join Liverpool
|Van Dijk surpasses Suarez as Liverpool make statement signing
|Van Dijk tops Mendy, Bonucci and Stones on list of world´s most expensive defenders
|Van Dijk finally completes ´world-record´ Liverpool move
|Gabriel Barbosa could return to Brazil after Benfica failure
|Moyes in a hurry to add to West Ham squad
|Chilean side misses out on promotion after shoot-out protest
|Athletic Bilbao warn Kepa: Pay buy-out clause if you want to join Real Madrid
|Britton hoping for January arrivals to lift struggling Swansea
|Mutko replaced on Russia´s World Cup organising committee
|Liverpool´s Flanagan charged with common assault
|Barcelona players house-hunting for Coutinho, jokes Paulinho
|Weah celebrates victory in Liberia presidential race
|Kane ´absolutely fantastic´ to beat Messi and Ronaldo - Wenger
|Neymar plays for the team, Mbappe claims
|Mbappe excited to face ´hero´ Ronaldo and ´icon´ Zidane
|Wenger believes Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
|Injured Donnarumma out of Milan derby
|Join the club - Wry Wenger suggests Mourinho must cope with money moans
|Mourinho explains Ibra sub in Burnley draw
|Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid
|Newcastle can be top eight with transfer backing - Benitez
|Hit or Miss? Rating Mourinho´s signings as Man United boss demands more
|Kane could star for Real Madrid or Barcelona – Shearer
|Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored
|Man City can´t be complacent amid special run, insists Kompany
|Capello: Bonucci can´t defend