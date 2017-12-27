Weah celebrates victory in Liberia presidential race

Former AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain star George Weah has claimed victory in Liberia's presidential race.

Weah, a league winner in France and Italy, was the first African footballer to win the Ballon d'Or when he was crowned in 1995.

The former Liberia striker turned to politics after retiring from football and was beaten in a 2005 election, before returning this year as the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate, going up against Joseph Boakai, who has served as vice president under Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for the past 12 years since Weah's defeat at the polls.

Celebrating victory, Weah posted on Twitter: "It is with deep emotion that I want to thank you, the Liberian people, for honoring me with your vote today. It is a great hope."