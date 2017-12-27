Article

Virgil van Dijk: The numbers that suggest Liverpool have a £75million bargain

27 December 2017 20:27

Liverpool have moved decisively in their attempts to tighten up at the back, securing the reported £75million signing of Virgil van Dijk.

Southampton have finally been convinced to relinquish the Netherlands international, who saw a move to Anfield before the start of the season scuppered by accusations of tapping up.

Liverpool's defence is one of great statistical contradictions this term. No side has conceded as few goals at home as the Reds (three), but no side in the top seven has a larger overall tally in the against column than Jurgen Klopp's men.

Simon Mignolet, Dejan Lovren and Alberto Moreno have all come in for criticism under Klopp's stewardship, so can Van Dijk's capture really make the difference?

We consulted Opta data to find out...

 

SAINTS SAVIOUR

It stands to reason that Van Dijk can improve the Reds, given how transformative his presence was for Southampton.

Since his £13m signing from Celtic in 2015, Van Dijk has started 66 Premier League games, helping the Saints to victory in almost 40 per cent of them (39.40 per cent).

By stark contrast, Southampton's win-rate plummets to 26.90 per cent in the 26 games in which he was not named from the start.

Their average goals conceded drops from 1.4 per game to 1.2 with Van Dijk in action. And even the attack is bolstered by the assuredness added by the big Dutchman - Saints averaged 1.3 goals per game with Van Dijk, compared to exactly one without.

 

NOBODY COMPARES

Whether Van Dijk can prove the difference in Liverpool's search for silverware remains to be seen, but there is enough evidence to suggest he should be a significant upgrade on the likes of Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan.

Since his Premier League debut in August 2015, no defender across the Premier League has been as imposing in the air as Van Dijk, who has won a whopping 321 aerial duels.

His 179 interceptions in that timeframe is only bettered by seven defenders, and none of them are among his new team-mates.

Lovren, though, at 86.25 per cent is one of the nine Premier League defenders to have recorded better rates of pass completion than Van Dijk's 84.03 per cent - perhaps giving Klopp cause for optimism as he looks to build from the back.

Sponsored links

Thursday 28 December

08:00 From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
06:14 Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
05:30 Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
02:39 Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
02:33 Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
02:11 Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
01:39 Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
00:43 Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
00:00 Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone

Wednesday 27 December

23:39 Guardiola: Newcastle didn´t want to play
23:30 AC Milan 1 Inter 0 (after extra time): Cutrone the hero in Coppa Italia quarter-final
23:16 Records not on Sterling´s mind as Manchester City keep on winning
22:38 Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1: Sterling sends leaders 15 points clear
21:22 Kompany lasts under 11 minutes of Manchester City´s clash with Newcastle
20:35 Mitrovic seeking Newcastle exit
20:27 Virgil van Dijk: The numbers that suggest Liverpool have a £75million bargain
19:55 Van Dijk ´delighted and honoured´ to join Liverpool
19:32 Van Dijk surpasses Suarez as Liverpool make statement signing
19:32 Van Dijk tops Mendy, Bonucci and Stones on list of world´s most expensive defenders
19:03 Van Dijk finally completes ´world-record´ Liverpool move
18:45 Gabriel Barbosa could return to Brazil after Benfica failure
18:35 Moyes in a hurry to add to West Ham squad
17:52 Chilean side misses out on promotion after shoot-out protest
17:29 Athletic Bilbao warn Kepa: Pay buy-out clause if you want to join Real Madrid
16:39 Britton hoping for January arrivals to lift struggling Swansea
15:44 Mutko replaced on Russia´s World Cup organising committee
14:58 Liverpool´s Flanagan charged with common assault
14:43 Barcelona players house-hunting for Coutinho, jokes Paulinho
13:49 Weah celebrates victory in Liberia presidential race
13:32 Kane ´absolutely fantastic´ to beat Messi and Ronaldo - Wenger
13:27 Neymar plays for the team, Mbappe claims
12:47 Mbappe excited to face ´hero´ Ronaldo and ´icon´ Zidane
12:41 Wenger believes Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
11:49 Injured Donnarumma out of Milan derby
11:41 Join the club - Wry Wenger suggests Mourinho must cope with money moans
10:39 Mourinho explains Ibra sub in Burnley draw
09:03 Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid
08:44 Newcastle can be top eight with transfer backing - Benitez
08:00 Hit or Miss? Rating Mourinho´s signings as Man United boss demands more
06:01 Kane could star for Real Madrid or Barcelona – Shearer
02:30 Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored
01:39 Man City can´t be complacent amid special run, insists Kompany
00:40 Capello: Bonucci can´t defend

Tuesday 26 December

23:43 Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
23:36 Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
23:23 Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
22:46 Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
22:34 Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
22:34 Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
22:03 Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
21:42 #ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
21:15 Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
20:40 Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
20:23 Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
20:23 Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
19:50 Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
19:39 Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
19:28 Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
19:27 Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
19:21 We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
19:21 Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
19:19 A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
19:06 Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
19:03 Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
18:40 Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
18:07 Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
18:05 Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
18:02 Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
17:59 Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
17:56 Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
17:53 Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
17:51 West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
16:35 Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
16:29 Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
15:49 Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
15:29 Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
15:21 Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
15:13 Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
14:50 Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
14:40 Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
14:18 Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
13:54 Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
13:24 Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
12:40 FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
12:28 Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
11:29 Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
10:34 Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
04:22 Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
03:22 Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe

Facebook