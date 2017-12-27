Article

Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1: Sterling sends leaders 15 points clear

27 December 2017 22:38

Manchester City made it 18 wins in a row in the Premier League with a 1-0 procession against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Raheem Sterling's 13th league goal of the season secured the result for Pep Guardiola's side and sent them 15 points clear of Manchester United at the top.

The only negative for the visitors was the loss of captain Vincent Kompany to injury early in the first half, the centre-back going off with a suspected calf problem.

The slender scoreline belied what was one of City's most comfortable victories of an astounding campaign, with Newcastle offering almost no resistance despite having lost their previous four league matches at home.

Rafa Benitez made five changes to the side that beat West Ham last time out, with his line-up including Rolando Aarons – who had not started in the league all season – and Paul Dummett, making his first appearance in the top flight since the opening day loss to Tottenham.

Sergio Aguero twice hit the post before Sterling at last made City's dominance count in the 31st minute, but despite their total control of the game from then on they could not add to the scoreline.

Newcastle barely threatened in the closing stages, meaning they remain just a point outside the relegation zone in 15th, while City tightened their grip on the title and are one victory short of matching Bayern Munich's record for Europe's top divisions of 19 wins in succession.

Jonjo Shelvey tried a shot straight from kick-off, before the whole Newcastle side dropped into their defensive third to stem the expected early tide of City attacks.

Aguero could have scored after only six minutes, turning Fernandinho's cross onto the outside of the right-hand post, and the fact Guardiola introduced Gabriel Jesus for the injured Kompany 11 minutes in highlighted the lack of ambition from the home side.

Despite the defensive blow for City, Newcastle continued to draw every player back towards their penalty area in a bid to frustrate the visitors, but Rob Elliot had to make a brilliant reaction save to keep out an Aguero header before the Argentine rattled the woodwork again with a strike from the edge of the area.

The resistance did not last much longer. Kevin De Bruyne sent a sublime pass over the top of the home defence and into the path of Sterling, who prodded the ball in off the left-hand post past the helpless Elliot.

The goal temporarily sparked Newcastle into life and it took a timely header off the line from Nicolas Otamendi to keep out Aarons' chip, but Sterling would have added a second goal prior to the break were it not for another good Elliot save.

Indeed, City enjoyed 83.4 per cent possession in the first half and their monopoly of the ball continued after the break, with Sterling fashioning an opening before bending a shot just wide, while De Bruyne made a mess of a one-on-one.

The Belgian then blasted a low shot off the post from 25 yards and Aguero turned in the rebound, only for the offside flag to deny him a goal.

Substitute Dwight Gayle was booked for a dive when he threatened to race clear on Ederson's goal and sent an 89th-minute header wide as Newcastle made late attempts to equalise, but they could not stop City taking another step towards a title triumph that is beginning to look like a foregone conclusion.

 

Key Opta stats:

 

- Manchester City have now won 11 consecutive away Premier League games – a joint top-flight record (Chelsea managed the feat between April and December 2008).
- Newcastle United have lost five consecutive home league matches for the first time since October 1953.
- Nicolas Otamendi completed 122 passes for Man City in this match – seven more than all the outfield players of Newcastle combined (115).
- Rafa Benitez has now lost six of his last 10 home Premier League matches – he had lost six of his previous 110 before this run.

- Raheem Sterling has scored 13 Premier League goals this season – the same number he managed in his first two City campaigns combined.

Sponsored links

Thursday 28 December

08:00 From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
06:14 Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
05:30 Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
02:39 Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
02:33 Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
02:11 Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
01:39 Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
00:43 Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
00:00 Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone

Wednesday 27 December

23:39 Guardiola: Newcastle didn´t want to play
23:30 AC Milan 1 Inter 0 (after extra time): Cutrone the hero in Coppa Italia quarter-final
23:16 Records not on Sterling´s mind as Manchester City keep on winning
22:38 Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1: Sterling sends leaders 15 points clear
21:22 Kompany lasts under 11 minutes of Manchester City´s clash with Newcastle
20:35 Mitrovic seeking Newcastle exit
20:27 Virgil van Dijk: The numbers that suggest Liverpool have a £75million bargain
19:55 Van Dijk ´delighted and honoured´ to join Liverpool
19:32 Van Dijk surpasses Suarez as Liverpool make statement signing
19:32 Van Dijk tops Mendy, Bonucci and Stones on list of world´s most expensive defenders
19:03 Van Dijk finally completes ´world-record´ Liverpool move
18:45 Gabriel Barbosa could return to Brazil after Benfica failure
18:35 Moyes in a hurry to add to West Ham squad
17:52 Chilean side misses out on promotion after shoot-out protest
17:29 Athletic Bilbao warn Kepa: Pay buy-out clause if you want to join Real Madrid
16:39 Britton hoping for January arrivals to lift struggling Swansea
15:44 Mutko replaced on Russia´s World Cup organising committee
14:58 Liverpool´s Flanagan charged with common assault
14:43 Barcelona players house-hunting for Coutinho, jokes Paulinho
13:49 Weah celebrates victory in Liberia presidential race
13:32 Kane ´absolutely fantastic´ to beat Messi and Ronaldo - Wenger
13:27 Neymar plays for the team, Mbappe claims
12:47 Mbappe excited to face ´hero´ Ronaldo and ´icon´ Zidane
12:41 Wenger believes Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
11:49 Injured Donnarumma out of Milan derby
11:41 Join the club - Wry Wenger suggests Mourinho must cope with money moans
10:39 Mourinho explains Ibra sub in Burnley draw
09:03 Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid
08:44 Newcastle can be top eight with transfer backing - Benitez
08:00 Hit or Miss? Rating Mourinho´s signings as Man United boss demands more
06:01 Kane could star for Real Madrid or Barcelona – Shearer
02:30 Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored
01:39 Man City can´t be complacent amid special run, insists Kompany
00:40 Capello: Bonucci can´t defend

Tuesday 26 December

23:43 Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
23:36 Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
23:23 Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
22:46 Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
22:34 Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
22:34 Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
22:03 Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
21:42 #ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
21:15 Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
20:40 Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
20:23 Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
20:23 Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
19:50 Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
19:39 Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
19:28 Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
19:27 Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
19:21 We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
19:21 Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
19:19 A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
19:06 Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
19:03 Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
18:40 Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
18:07 Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
18:05 Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
18:02 Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
17:59 Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
17:56 Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
17:53 Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
17:51 West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
16:35 Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
16:29 Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
15:49 Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
15:29 Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
15:21 Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
15:13 Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
14:50 Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
14:40 Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
14:18 Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
13:54 Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
13:24 Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
12:40 FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
12:28 Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
11:29 Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
10:34 Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
04:22 Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
03:22 Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe

Facebook