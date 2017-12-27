Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1: Sterling sends leaders 15 points clear

Manchester City made it 18 wins in a row in the Premier League with a 1-0 procession against Newcastle United on Wednesday.
Raheem Sterling's 13th league goal of the season secured the result for Pep Guardiola's side and sent them 15 points clear of Manchester United at the top.
The only negative for the visitors was the loss of captain Vincent Kompany to injury early in the first half, the centre-back going off with a suspected calf problem.
The slender scoreline belied what was one of City's most comfortable victories of an astounding campaign, with Newcastle offering almost no resistance despite having lost their previous four league matches at home.
Rafa Benitez made five changes to the side that beat West Ham last time out, with his line-up including Rolando Aarons – who had not started in the league all season – and Paul Dummett, making his first appearance in the top flight since the opening day loss to Tottenham.
Sergio Aguero twice hit the post before Sterling at last made City's dominance count in the 31st minute, but despite their total control of the game from then on they could not add to the scoreline.
Newcastle barely threatened in the closing stages, meaning they remain just a point outside the relegation zone in 15th, while City tightened their grip on the title and are one victory short of matching Bayern Munich's record for Europe's top divisions of 19 wins in succession.
17th of the season! pic.twitter.com/BpN2hZFxq2— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 27, 2017
Jonjo Shelvey tried a shot straight from kick-off, before the whole Newcastle side dropped into their defensive third to stem the expected early tide of City attacks.
Aguero could have scored after only six minutes, turning Fernandinho's cross onto the outside of the right-hand post, and the fact Guardiola introduced Gabriel Jesus for the injured Kompany 11 minutes in highlighted the lack of ambition from the home side.
Despite the defensive blow for City, Newcastle continued to draw every player back towards their penalty area in a bid to frustrate the visitors, but Rob Elliot had to make a brilliant reaction save to keep out an Aguero header before the Argentine rattled the woodwork again with a strike from the edge of the area.
The resistance did not last much longer. Kevin De Bruyne sent a sublime pass over the top of the home defence and into the path of Sterling, who prodded the ball in off the left-hand post past the helpless Elliot.
@sterling7 has scored 13 #PL goals this season - the same number as in his first 2 seasons with @ManCity combined #NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/xWhfFLoDsx— Premier League (@premierleague) December 27, 2017
The goal temporarily sparked Newcastle into life and it took a timely header off the line from Nicolas Otamendi to keep out Aarons' chip, but Sterling would have added a second goal prior to the break were it not for another good Elliot save.
359 - Manchester City completed 359 more passes than Newcastle United in the first half. Control. pic.twitter.com/FHpRLUf6cy— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2017
Indeed, City enjoyed 83.4 per cent possession in the first half and their monopoly of the ball continued after the break, with Sterling fashioning an opening before bending a shot just wide, while De Bruyne made a mess of a one-on-one.
The Belgian then blasted a low shot off the post from 25 yards and Aguero turned in the rebound, only for the offside flag to deny him a goal.
Substitute Dwight Gayle was booked for a dive when he threatened to race clear on Ederson's goal and sent an 89th-minute header wide as Newcastle made late attempts to equalise, but they could not stop City taking another step towards a title triumph that is beginning to look like a foregone conclusion.
Key Opta stats:
- Manchester City have now won 11 consecutive away Premier League games – a joint top-flight record (Chelsea managed the feat between April and December 2008).
- Newcastle United have lost five consecutive home league matches for the first time since October 1953.
- Nicolas Otamendi completed 122 passes for Man City in this match – seven more than all the outfield players of Newcastle combined (115).
- Rafa Benitez has now lost six of his last 10 home Premier League matches – he had lost six of his previous 110 before this run.
- Raheem Sterling has scored 13 Premier League goals this season – the same number he managed in his first two City campaigns combined.
|From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
|Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
|Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
|Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
|Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
|Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
|Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
|Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
|Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone
|Guardiola: Newcastle didn´t want to play
|AC Milan 1 Inter 0 (after extra time): Cutrone the hero in Coppa Italia quarter-final
|Records not on Sterling´s mind as Manchester City keep on winning
|Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1: Sterling sends leaders 15 points clear
|Kompany lasts under 11 minutes of Manchester City´s clash with Newcastle
|Mitrovic seeking Newcastle exit
|Virgil van Dijk: The numbers that suggest Liverpool have a £75million bargain
|Van Dijk ´delighted and honoured´ to join Liverpool
|Van Dijk surpasses Suarez as Liverpool make statement signing
|Van Dijk tops Mendy, Bonucci and Stones on list of world´s most expensive defenders
|Van Dijk finally completes ´world-record´ Liverpool move
|Gabriel Barbosa could return to Brazil after Benfica failure
|Moyes in a hurry to add to West Ham squad
|Chilean side misses out on promotion after shoot-out protest
|Athletic Bilbao warn Kepa: Pay buy-out clause if you want to join Real Madrid
|Britton hoping for January arrivals to lift struggling Swansea
|Mutko replaced on Russia´s World Cup organising committee
|Liverpool´s Flanagan charged with common assault
|Barcelona players house-hunting for Coutinho, jokes Paulinho
|Weah celebrates victory in Liberia presidential race
|Kane ´absolutely fantastic´ to beat Messi and Ronaldo - Wenger
|Neymar plays for the team, Mbappe claims
|Mbappe excited to face ´hero´ Ronaldo and ´icon´ Zidane
|Wenger believes Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
|Injured Donnarumma out of Milan derby
|Join the club - Wry Wenger suggests Mourinho must cope with money moans
|Mourinho explains Ibra sub in Burnley draw
|Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid
|Newcastle can be top eight with transfer backing - Benitez
|Hit or Miss? Rating Mourinho´s signings as Man United boss demands more
|Kane could star for Real Madrid or Barcelona – Shearer
|Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored
|Man City can´t be complacent amid special run, insists Kompany
|Capello: Bonucci can´t defend
|Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
|Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
|Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
|Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
|Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
|Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
|Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
|#ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
|Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
|Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
|Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
|Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
|Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
|Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
|Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
|Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
|We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
|Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
|A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
|Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
|Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
|Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
|Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
|Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
|Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
|Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
|Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
|West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
|Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
|Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
|Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
|Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
|Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
|Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
|Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
|Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
|Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
|Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
|Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
|FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
|Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
|Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
|Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
|Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe