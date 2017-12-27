Related

Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid

27 December 2017 09:03

Antoine Griezmann made use of Atletico Madrid's mid-season break to devote some time to his second passion, basketball.

The France international, an avid NBA follower, met up with Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, posing for a photo with the Cameroon-born star.

Embiid was presented with an Atletico shirt bearing his name, while Griezmann looked thrilled to receive an 'Embiid 21' 76ers jersey.

Towering well over a foot taller than Griezmann, Embiid appeared rather underwhelmed with it all...

 

JOJO Embiid ! Trust the Process  #bigman #minigrizi

A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 17 +38 45
2 Atlético Madrid 17 +17 36
3 Valencia 17 +19 34
4 Real Madrid 16 +16 31
5 Sevilla 17 -2 29

