Article

Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored

27 December 2017 02:30

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insisted he had no idea how many goals Roberto Firmino had scored this season after the Brazilian's brace against Swansea City.

Firmino struck twice in his side's 5-0 thrashing of Swansea at Anfield on Boxing Day, taking his tally in the Premier League to nine this season.

But Klopp said he had no interest in the numbers, highlighting Firmino's second goal – a tap in from a Mohamed Salah pass – as an example of how he wants his team to play.

"I am happy for all of the boys when they score but I couldn't say how many he has or how many he has. I don't care, to be honest, it's not in my interest," he said.

"If we play like we play in the good moments then the boys will be in different situations and it'll be easy to score, like the second goal of Roberto. I could have scored in this situation.

"That's what you have to do, you have to work for that and everybody could see Mo was not the happiest person in the stadium when we took him off, but at least I have to stay kind of reasonable or serious or whatever because there's a lot of games to come."

Salah has 15 league goals and five assists this season, while Firmino (nine goals) and Philippe Coutinho (seven) have also impressed.

But Klopp said the performances were far more important as he lauded Firmino for his contribution throughout the campaign.

"They all will score goals. Sadio [Mane] did not play, but he will score if we play like this, if we bring the different players, in the different moments in the situation," he said.

"Roberto, I appreciate always his effort and his performance, that he scores twice, I'm happy about that but I could not say how many goals he has scored so far in the season because I feel he is always involved, he is always in and around the really dangerous situations for the opponent.

"First half, he helped left full-back to right full-back, he was everywhere. In the end he scored two goals, so that's nice."

