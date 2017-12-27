Guardiola: Newcastle didn´t want to play

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said Newcastle United did not want to play in the Premier League leaders' 1-0 victory on Wednesday.
The visitors dominated proceedings at St. James' Park but Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game after 31 minutes, with City hitting the woodwork three times in total as they failed to make their superiority count.
Newcastle offered some threat of a late comeback but otherwise defended remarkably deep in a match in which they had only 22 per cent of the possession.
Guardiola was a little unhappy not to have had the points secured before the hosts at last began to push forward but was thrilled that his players found a way to pick apart their defence en route to an 18th successive victory.
359 - Manchester City completed 359 more passes than Newcastle United in the first half. Control. pic.twitter.com/FHpRLUf6cy— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 27, 2017
"We did absolutely everything but it is difficult to play when the other team doesn't want to play," he told BBC Sport.
"In the last minutes, we played in their rhythm, and then it was not easy because it is not over at 1-0. We created enough chances to win 2-0, 3-0, 4-0.
"Always you have to expect this kind of situation and it is not always easy to maintain that level. But we have more points and we are now 15 in front and we can now focus on our next game.
"Any manager can decide what he wants. I prefer to try to play but I respect a lot what opponents do and we have to try to discover how to attack against them."
He added of Sterling, who has now scored 13 goals this season in the top flight: "Raheem Sterling is scoring a lot and is playing good, so we are happy with that."
|From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
|Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
|Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
|Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
|Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
|Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
|Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
|Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
|Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone
|Guardiola: Newcastle didn´t want to play
|AC Milan 1 Inter 0 (after extra time): Cutrone the hero in Coppa Italia quarter-final
|Records not on Sterling´s mind as Manchester City keep on winning
|Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1: Sterling sends leaders 15 points clear
|Kompany lasts under 11 minutes of Manchester City´s clash with Newcastle
|Mitrovic seeking Newcastle exit
|Virgil van Dijk: The numbers that suggest Liverpool have a £75million bargain
|Van Dijk ´delighted and honoured´ to join Liverpool
|Van Dijk surpasses Suarez as Liverpool make statement signing
|Van Dijk tops Mendy, Bonucci and Stones on list of world´s most expensive defenders
|Van Dijk finally completes ´world-record´ Liverpool move
|Gabriel Barbosa could return to Brazil after Benfica failure
|Moyes in a hurry to add to West Ham squad
|Chilean side misses out on promotion after shoot-out protest
|Athletic Bilbao warn Kepa: Pay buy-out clause if you want to join Real Madrid
|Britton hoping for January arrivals to lift struggling Swansea
|Mutko replaced on Russia´s World Cup organising committee
|Liverpool´s Flanagan charged with common assault
|Barcelona players house-hunting for Coutinho, jokes Paulinho
|Weah celebrates victory in Liberia presidential race
|Kane ´absolutely fantastic´ to beat Messi and Ronaldo - Wenger
|Neymar plays for the team, Mbappe claims
|Mbappe excited to face ´hero´ Ronaldo and ´icon´ Zidane
|Wenger believes Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
|Injured Donnarumma out of Milan derby
|Join the club - Wry Wenger suggests Mourinho must cope with money moans
|Mourinho explains Ibra sub in Burnley draw
|Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid
|Newcastle can be top eight with transfer backing - Benitez
|Hit or Miss? Rating Mourinho´s signings as Man United boss demands more
|Kane could star for Real Madrid or Barcelona – Shearer
|Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored
|Man City can´t be complacent amid special run, insists Kompany
|Capello: Bonucci can´t defend
|Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
|Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
|Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
|Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
|Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
|Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
|Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
|#ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
|Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
|Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
|Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
|Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
|Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
|Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
|Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
|Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
|We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
|Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
|A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
|Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
|Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
|Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
|Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
|Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
|Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
|Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
|Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
|West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
|Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
|Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
|Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
|Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
|Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
|Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
|Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
|Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
|Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
|Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
|Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
|FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
|Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
|Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
|Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
|Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe