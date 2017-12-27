Chilean side misses out on promotion after shoot-out protest

A play-off to settle promotion to Chile's second tier ended in farce after one of the clubs involved refused to take part in a replayed penalty shoot-out.
Deportes Vallenar opted not to show up for Wednesday's shoot-out against Deportes Melipilla at La Portada Stadium in La Serena, with the latter granted promotion as a result.
Vallenar won 5-4 on penalties last week after the two legs of the Segunda Division play-off failed to produce a winner.
During the shoot-out at the end of the second leg, match referee Eduardo Gamboa allowed an illegal Vallenar penalty to be retaken - Juan Silva stopped his run-up and feinted before striking the ball into the bottom-right corner.
As a result of the official's incorrect decision, the National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) ordered a replay of the spot-kicks.
Vallenar were angered by the ANFP ruling and elected not to take part, with Melipilla instead declared winners of the tie.
Following the decision, Vallenar announced their intention to stage a protest at La Serena's Plaza de Armas later on Wednesday.
DEPORTES MELIPILLA ASCIENDE A LA PRIMERA B! #VamosMelipilla pic.twitter.com/N6Wwdd7dME— Deportes Melipilla (@cdmelipilla) December 27, 2017
|From St Mary´s to Anfield: How have Liverpool´s Southampton signings fared?
|Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
|Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
|Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
|Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
|Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
|Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
|Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
|Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone
|Guardiola: Newcastle didn´t want to play
|AC Milan 1 Inter 0 (after extra time): Cutrone the hero in Coppa Italia quarter-final
|Records not on Sterling´s mind as Manchester City keep on winning
|Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1: Sterling sends leaders 15 points clear
|Kompany lasts under 11 minutes of Manchester City´s clash with Newcastle
|Mitrovic seeking Newcastle exit
|Virgil van Dijk: The numbers that suggest Liverpool have a £75million bargain
|Van Dijk ´delighted and honoured´ to join Liverpool
|Van Dijk surpasses Suarez as Liverpool make statement signing
|Van Dijk tops Mendy, Bonucci and Stones on list of world´s most expensive defenders
|Van Dijk finally completes ´world-record´ Liverpool move
|Gabriel Barbosa could return to Brazil after Benfica failure
|Moyes in a hurry to add to West Ham squad
|Chilean side misses out on promotion after shoot-out protest
|Athletic Bilbao warn Kepa: Pay buy-out clause if you want to join Real Madrid
|Britton hoping for January arrivals to lift struggling Swansea
|Mutko replaced on Russia´s World Cup organising committee
|Liverpool´s Flanagan charged with common assault
|Barcelona players house-hunting for Coutinho, jokes Paulinho
|Weah celebrates victory in Liberia presidential race
|Kane ´absolutely fantastic´ to beat Messi and Ronaldo - Wenger
|Neymar plays for the team, Mbappe claims
|Mbappe excited to face ´hero´ Ronaldo and ´icon´ Zidane
|Wenger believes Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
|Injured Donnarumma out of Milan derby
|Join the club - Wry Wenger suggests Mourinho must cope with money moans
|Mourinho explains Ibra sub in Burnley draw
|Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid
|Newcastle can be top eight with transfer backing - Benitez
|Hit or Miss? Rating Mourinho´s signings as Man United boss demands more
|Kane could star for Real Madrid or Barcelona – Shearer
|Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored
|Man City can´t be complacent amid special run, insists Kompany
|Capello: Bonucci can´t defend
|Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
|Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
|Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
|Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
|Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
|Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
|Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
|#ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
|Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
|Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
|Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
|Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
|Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
|Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
|Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
|Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
|We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
|Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
|A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
|Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
|Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
|Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
|Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
|Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
|Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
|Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
|Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
|West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
|Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
|Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
|Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
|Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
|Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
|Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
|Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
|Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
|Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
|Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
|Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
|FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
|Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
|Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
|Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
|Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe