AC Milan 1 Inter 0 (after extra time): Cutrone the hero in Coppa Italia quarter-final

Teenager Patrick Cutrone struck an extra-time winner for a 1-0 victory that sent AC Milan into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia at the expense of their city rivals Inter.
Gennaro Gattuso had compared the derby to a World Cup final in the build-up to Wednesday's match at San Siro and his side delivered despite sitting eight places below Inter in Serie A and having lost three of their last five in all comeptitions.
Milan's preparations were disturbed by having to make a late change in goal as Marco Storari was injured in the warm-up, so Antonio Donnarumma deputised for younger brother Gianluigi, who was ruled out with a groin problem.
And Donnarumma was spared scoring an unfortunate own goal on his Milan debut when a video assistant referee (VAR) referral saw Inter have a potential opener ruled out for offside after 24 minutes.
Joao Mario and Giacomo Bonaventura missed great second-half chances to win the tie, while Suso clipped the crossbar with just 12 minutes of normal time to play.
Inter had won the last derby 3-2 after Mauro Icardi's hat-trick, but Milan got the decisive goal in the 104th minute when substitute Cutrone brilliantly turned in a gorgeous Suso pass to set up a meeting with Lazio in the final four.
A win in the derby and #TIMCup semifinals!! WHAT. A. NIGHT!— AC Milan (@acmilan) December 27, 2017
Una vittoria nel #DerbyMilano e andiamo in semifinale di Coppa Italia! Che serata!
105' #Cutrone #MilanInter 1-0 pic.twitter.com/zNFAsCjFoY
Suso, who scored in the last meeting between the sides, hit a free-kick into the wall in a low-tempo start to the match.
Samir Handanovic had to make a fine save in the 18th minute, the goalkeeper tipping over a Bonaventura header that was dipping under the crossbar.
Inter appeared to have scored with their first meaningful attack, Ivan Perisic's effort deflecting in off Donnarumma, but a VAR referral saw the goal ruled out as Andrea Ranocchia was offside.
Handanovic denied Suso after Franck Kessie freed the midfielder with a backheel, before an isolated Icardi flicked an improvised header wide at the other end.
4 - Mauro Icardi has made only four touches in the first half, at least eight less than any other player on the pitch. Isolated. #MilanInter pic.twitter.com/SOWNnt2p10— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 27, 2017
Milan had a penalty claim rejected early in the second half when Nikola Kalinic – whose injury 15 minutes from the end of regulation time resulted in Cutrone's introduction – appeared to be pushed in the back by Joao Cancelo.
Donnarumma had looked nervous but he made a terrific block to keep out Joao Mario's close-range strike in the 58th minute, then Bonaventura nodded wide with the goal gaping after Handanovic pushed a Suso cross directly to him.
Suso thought he had won it for Milan in the 78th minute but his curling effort bounced on top of the crossbar after a deflection, with Perisic then lashing over for Inter.
Donnarumma spilled a speculative Perisic effort with four minutes of the initial 90 to go, but he reacted well to prevent Antonio Candreva from turning in the loose ball.
And, shortly before the interval in extra-time, Milan finally broke the deadlock.
Cutrone, the 19-year-old academy product, timed his run perfectly to meet Suso's pinpoint pass and beat Handanovic with a first-time finish.
Despite heavy Inter pressure, Milan held on to boost Gattuso's position in front of watching president Li Yonghong and finally bring something to cheer for the Rossoneri faithful.
Key Opta stats:
- Patrick Cutrone has scored nine goals this season, more than any other Milan player.
- Inter have gone to extra time in four of their last five Coppa Italia games.
- Mauro Icardi had only four touches in the first half, at least eight less than any other player on the pitch.
- Milan have hit the woodwork 11 times in this season in all competitions.
|Capello to leave Jiangsu Suning in 2018
|Guardiola: City weren´t interested in Van Dijk
|Inter have lost confidence, laments Spalletti after derby defeat
|Salah capable of playing for Real Madrid – Cuper
|Gattuso: Perhaps I´m the worst coach in Serie A, but I always want to win
|Kane aiming to match Messi, Ronaldo dominance
|Messi makes Barcelona Champions League favourites, insists Guardiola
|Derby victory will boost Milan morale, says matchwinner Cutrone
|Guardiola: Newcastle didn´t want to play
|AC Milan 1 Inter 0 (after extra time): Cutrone the hero in Coppa Italia quarter-final
|Records not on Sterling´s mind as Manchester City keep on winning
|Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 1: Sterling sends leaders 15 points clear
|Kompany lasts under 11 minutes of Manchester City´s clash with Newcastle
|Mitrovic seeking Newcastle exit
|Virgil van Dijk: The numbers that suggest Liverpool have a £75million bargain
|Van Dijk ´delighted and honoured´ to join Liverpool
|Van Dijk surpasses Suarez as Liverpool make statement signing
|Van Dijk tops Mendy, Bonucci and Stones on list of world´s most expensive defenders
|Van Dijk finally completes ´world-record´ Liverpool move
|Gabriel Barbosa could return to Brazil after Benfica failure
|Moyes in a hurry to add to West Ham squad
|Chilean side misses out on promotion after shoot-out protest
|Athletic Bilbao warn Kepa: Pay buy-out clause if you want to join Real Madrid
|Britton hoping for January arrivals to lift struggling Swansea
|Mutko replaced on Russia´s World Cup organising committee
|Liverpool´s Flanagan charged with common assault
|Barcelona players house-hunting for Coutinho, jokes Paulinho
|Weah celebrates victory in Liberia presidential race
|Kane ´absolutely fantastic´ to beat Messi and Ronaldo - Wenger
|Neymar plays for the team, Mbappe claims
|Mbappe excited to face ´hero´ Ronaldo and ´icon´ Zidane
|Wenger believes Wilshere will sign new Arsenal deal
|Injured Donnarumma out of Milan derby
|Join the club - Wry Wenger suggests Mourinho must cope with money moans
|Mourinho explains Ibra sub in Burnley draw
|Little and large stars collide as Griezmann meets Embiid
|Newcastle can be top eight with transfer backing - Benitez
|Hit or Miss? Rating Mourinho´s signings as Man United boss demands more
|Kane could star for Real Madrid or Barcelona – Shearer
|Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored
|Man City can´t be complacent amid special run, insists Kompany
|Capello: Bonucci can´t defend
|Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
|Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
|Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
|Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
|Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
|Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
|Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
|#ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
|Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
|Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
|Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
|Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
|Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
|Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
|Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
|Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
|We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
|Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
|A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
|Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
|Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
|Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
|Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
|Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
|Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
|Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
|Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
|West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
|Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
|Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
|Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
|Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
|Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
|Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
|Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
|Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
|Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
|Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
|Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
|FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
|Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
|Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
|Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
|Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe