Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane

Mauricio Pochettino cannot think of a striker who is better than the "world class" Harry Kane following the England international's record-breaking exploits in Tottenham's 5-2 hammering of Southampton.

Kane stole the show with a hat-trick at Wembley, becoming the first player in history to score successive Premier League hat-tricks on two occasions, while also setting a new record of six trebles in a single calendar year.

The first new record he set, however, was for Premier League goals in a calendar year, surpassing Alan Shearer's 36 and finishing the game on 39.

And although Pochettino was hesitant about explicity claiming that Kane is in the same bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he could not name a striker better than the 24-year-old Spurs star.

"For me, he's world class," Pochettino told reporters. "Of course, Messi and Cristiano are different, different types to him and different characteristics, different position.

"I think today, [is there] one striker in the world - a specific position - who's better than him?

"I think he's one of the best, because it's difficult to say he's the best, but today he showed to everyone that he's one of the best."

Dele Alli was similarly impressive and surely would have garnered a little more attention for his performance were it not for Kane's brilliance.

The midfielder scored one and set up two goals, leaving Pochettino delighted with his recent improvement after something of an underwhelming start to the season.

"I am so happy that he scored and helped the team," Pochettino said. "But we are going to push and we expect more from him.

"We are going to push him to be better and better. It's true that in the last few games he's been doing better, but I think he can do [even] better.

"Today he scored, and assisted in the last few games. His participation in the game, with and without the ball, is improving a lot. It's easier to demonstrate that he's been much better in the last few games."