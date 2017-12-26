Related

Article

We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display

26 December 2017 19:21

Sam Allardyce remains concerned about Everton's ability on the ball, despite extending his unbeaten run in charge to six Premier League matches with a 0-0 draw at West Brom.

The Toffees have climbed into the top half of the table since Allardyce replaced David Unsworth in the Goodison Park hot seat, but their performance at The Hawthorns was not much to write home about.

Everton had a fair share of possession in a Boxing Day clash lacking in Christmas cheer, but creating chances was their downfall.

Throughout the 90 minutes Allardyce's men only had three efforts on target, all of them coming in the second half and two falling to Oumar Niasse in the closing minutes.

West Brom were no better, but for Allardyce there was frustration his side were unable to find a way past a side winless in 18 and second bottom in the table.

"Our football was average in possession, which continues to concern me," said the Everton boss.

"We are building blocks in terms of being resilient but we need to be better in possession. 

"We've got another point, another clean sheet and we look forward to our injured and ill players coming back so that, certainly in possession, we can get better.

"I can understand that against Chelsea or a Liverpool, but I was a little disappointed we didn't manipulate the ball better and giving it back to West Brom too cheaply means you come under pressure for long periods of the game again. 

"But one thing you can't knock the team [for], they are very difficult to score against at the minute. With a ratio of 28 goals in eight games before I got here, and now only two goals in eight games, it does give me a lot of belief."

For Baggies boss Alan Pardew, there were positives despite seeing their dismal run continue, the former Crystal Palace manager still waiting for his first Albion win.

"It's not often as a manager you see the ball flash across the box that many times for your team and not one go in, and we had two or three that should have gone in," he said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"But from the back right through we've played very well without hitting the net, which is what it's all about.

"We took a point, we deserved more, but we've just got to find that little extra…whatever it is…but we're definitely a better side going forward.

"It is just about getting that win now."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 27 December

06:01 Kane could star for Real Madrid or Barcelona – Shearer
02:30 Klopp: I don´t know how many goals Firmino has scored
01:39 Man City can´t be complacent amid special run, insists Kompany
00:40 Capello: Bonucci can´t defend

Tuesday 26 December

23:43 Kante beats Mbappe to French Player of the Year award
23:36 Britton expects to lead Swansea at Watford
23:23 Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Lulic books Coppa Italia semi-final spot
22:46 Mbappe reveals Real Madrid talks ahead of PSG move
22:34 Lingard hails United´s fighting spirit after Burnley draw
22:34 Henderson, Moreno to miss next two Liverpool matches
22:03 Klopp under orders to play Alexander-Arnold... from his mum
21:42 #ComeToBesiktas is back - Vida the latest to be called up
21:15 Oxlade-Chamberlain disappointed despite scoring in 5-0 win
20:40 Yaya Toure reverses Ivory Coast retirement
20:23 Conte: I´d always want Vidal with me
20:23 Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0: Firmino nets double as Reds run riot
19:50 Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
19:39 Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
19:28 Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
19:27 Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
19:21 We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
19:21 Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
19:19 A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
19:06 Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
19:03 Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
18:40 Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
18:07 Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
18:05 Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
18:02 Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
17:59 Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
17:56 Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
17:53 Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
17:51 West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
16:35 Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
16:29 Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
15:49 Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
15:29 Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
15:21 Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
15:13 Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
14:50 Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
14:40 Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
14:18 Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
13:54 Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
13:24 Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
12:40 FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
12:28 Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
11:29 Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
10:34 Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
04:22 Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
03:22 Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe

Monday 25 December

21:19 Mutko temporarily steps aside as RFS president to fight IOC ban
11:00 Manchester City v The Invincibles: How Premier League leaders measure up to Arsenal heroes

Facebook