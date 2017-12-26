Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president

Atletico Madrid are confident that Diego Simeone will still be in charge of the club next season, according to president Enrique Cerezo.
Simeone has persistently been linked with a move away from Atletico in recent years, with Everton the most recent to reportedly be interested in his services before appointing Sam Allardyce.
The Argentina and Inter jobs are the ones he is more regularly linked to, though, given his history with both teams during his playing career.
But with both of those in relatively secure situations, an opportunity to take over as coach appears to be some way off.
And Cerezo says that Simeone has even given "his word" about staying at the Wanda Metropolitano next term.
"He is calm, at ease, working well at Atletico," Cerezo told AS. "We are proud to have this great coach, and we are proud for what he is as an athlete and as a person.
"We have his word and his commitment that he will be at Atletico next season. There's no more to say."
Atletico went into LaLiga'a mid-season break second in the table behind only Barcelona, yet in some ways the first half of their campaign has been a little disappointing
At times they have been underwhelming in attack, with star man Antoine Griezmann having scored just five goals, while they were also dumped out of the Champions League.
But Cerezo is sure that Diego Costa and Vitolo will make a difference when they can be officially registered in January.
"Diego Costa is fabulous and will fit very well into the team," said Cerezo.
"He is a great football player and has scored a lot of goals. And Vitolo has already demonstrated at Seville and Las Palmas the kind of player he is.
"You are right; Atletico will be a strong, tough team and those who want to win will have to do things well and work hard."
