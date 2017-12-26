Middlesbrough turn to Pulis

Championship underachievers Middlesbrough have turned to Tony Pulis in a bid to boost their hopes of an immediate Premier League return.
Boro dismissed Garry Monk after Saturday's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday, who also parted company with Carlos Carvalhal following that game.
Monk left the club ninth in the table, three points off the play-offs, with Pulis now brought in to help bridge that gap, although he will watch Tuesday's match against Bolton Wanderers from the stands as Craig Liddle takes caretaker charge.
Pulis was sacked by West Brom last month and had been linked with the Wales job, Swansea City and even a return to Stoke City, with Mark Hughes under pressure.
Middlesbrough Football Club are delighted to confirm the appointment of Tony Pulis as manager— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) December 26, 2017
https://t.co/vFepPbvrKv #UTB pic.twitter.com/ZXyIbNBWFb
The 59-year-old told the club's official website: "I wanted a challenge – a real challenge – and this reminds me so much of Stoke when I went there with [chairman] Peter Coates.
"[Boro chairman] Steve Gibson is a football man who understands the game. I have great respect for him as a person and an owner.
"I really am looking forward to this. The immediate challenge is finding out about the football club and as a team we have to get as many points as can, as quickly as we can.
"I wanted to come at this time because we have so many games in a short space of time, and I can assess everything."
No details over the length of Pulis' deal were disclosed.
|Pellegrino in limbo as Man City rumours swirl around Saints star Van Dijk
|Mourinho claims United don´t spend enough while City ´buy full-backs for price of strikers´
|Puel refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford winner
|Hughes and Wagner united in penalty protests
|We need to better in possession - Allardyce frustrated by Everton display
|Morata commitment leaves Chelsea boss Conte purring
|A touch of magic - Wilson laughs off controversial equaliser
|Mourinho: Two goals against Burnley is miserable
|Championship Review: Wolves drop points, Cardiff slip up again
|Chelsea buoyed by prolific Azpilicueta-Morata link
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 3: Controversial Wilson leveller caps six-goal thriller
|Who is better than him? - Pochettino marvels at ´world class´ Kane
|Huddersfield 1 Stoke City 1: Sobhi equaliser eases pressure on Hughes
|Manchester United 2 Burnley 2: Lingard double rescues Mourinho´s men
|Chelsea 2 Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Morata and Alonso ground Seagulls
|Watford 2 Leicester City 1: Schmeichel own goal seals comeback win
|West Brom 0 Everton 0: Pardew´s wait for Baggies victory continues
|Kane ´proud´ of Messi & Ronaldo-like numbers
|Shearer surpassed, Messi eclipsed - Kane´s record-breaking 2017
|Rodgers accepts star striker Dembele may leave Celtic
|Fellaini undecided on Manchester United future
|Tottenham 5 Southampton 2: Records tumble for inspirational hat-trick hero Kane
|Shearer and Lineker hail record man Kane
|Derby cup clash like a World Cup final for AC Milan – Gattuso
|Adelaide United 1 Central Coast Mariners 0: Kitto´s early strike the difference
|Kane usurps Messi as Europe´s top scorer in 2017
|Kane breaks Shearer record for Premier League goals in a year
|Middlesbrough turn to Pulis
|FIFA thanks ´responsible´ Mutko for temporarily stepping down
|Simeone will be Atletico coach next season, insists club president
|Alli thrives as ´pantomime villain´, says Kane
|Moyes declares interest in wantaway Sevilla star N´Zonzi
|Guardiola plays down City ´fatigue´ concerns
|Mourinho: Burnley can challenge for Europe
|Alonso demands ´clinical´ Chelsea after ´very disappointing´ Everton draw
|Herrera hits back with pointed Christmas message
|Bilic ready for management return amid Swansea, Middlesbrough rumours
|Austin gets three-match ban for violent conduct
|Are you watching, Mourinho? Ajax´s Kluivert scores stunning solo goal
|Mkhitaryan back to Dortmund out of the question for Watzke
|Monchi not anticipating January moves at Roma
|Better than the ´golden 70s´, Rummenigge revels in Bayern´s dominance
|Ibrahimovic couldn´t shoot when he joined Juventus – Capello
|Trapp ready to leave PSG, says agent
|Barca grant Messi, Suarez and Mascherano additional Christmas leave
|Pastore: I have not said goodbye to PSG team-mates
|Nainggolan warns against Roma talking about Scudetto
|Hospitalised Valencia coach has to grin and boar it
|Carvalhal leaves Sheffield Wednesday
|Valverde praises ´fundamental´ Ter Stegen after Clasico clean sheet
|Austin charged over Lossl kick
|Henderson to miss Swansea clash
|Shearer confident Kane will break Premier League record
|Great to end year with an important win in El Clasico – Messi
|Marcelo: We´ve spoiled you and you think that Madrid must always win
|Mourinho reacts strongly to Pogba question after Man United failure
|Allegri: Absolutely no problem with Dybala